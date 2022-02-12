Ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in MK Dons draw

Ipswich Town drew 0-0 with MK Dons this afternoon. Andy Warren hands out his player ratings.

Christian Walton

A quiet first half turned into a busy second for the Town goalkeeper, who made one good stop to deny Theo Corbeanu prior to the break before holding a Troy Parrott shot after it. He was called into action late, pushing Hiram Boateng and Scott Twine efforts away and kicked well in bobbly conditions. He’s a calming presence. 8

Janoi Donacien

The defender played his part in another clean sheet for his side, defending well throughout against both Corbeanu and Scott Twine. Got forward on a few occasions, too, linking well with Wes Burns and also heading wide from a corner. 7

Luke Woolfenden

Another good display from the man in the middle of the Ipswich back three, winning balls well and also sweeping up behind when mopping up when required. He’s in a good run of form and is a big part of a unit who know their roles. 7

George Edmundson

Edmundson and his defensive colleagues have now gone nearly six hours without conceding a goal and have given this Ipswich team a real platform. Edmundson had a couple of slack moments in this one, including one where he gave the ball away by being far too casual on the edge of his box, but they weren’t costly. Made some excellent defensive contributions, too, while looking to play calmly from the back. 7

Wes Burns

Grew into this game as it went along, with Ipswich managing to put more pressure on down the right flank in the second period. Had one shot deflected wide, tested his man on a couple of occasions and played his part at the back. 7

Wes Burns is just off target at MK Dons. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Dominic Thompson

Another solid performance from a player growing into his role in this side. Deserves his fair share of credit for a third-successive clean sheet and had some good moments where he was able to put his foot on the ball in attacking areas, too. He’s more of a defensive influence than an attacking one at this stage, but there are signs he can threaten. 7

Tyreeq Bakinson

With Lee Evans out through illness, Tuesday’s match-winner started again in this one and had some good moments on the ball when popping off neat passes. Was caught possession in dangerous areas on a couple of occasions, though, and also pulled out of a tackle which ultimately ended in a booking for himself. 6

Sam Morsy

The skipper was straight back into the side in this game and showed many of the attributes which have been missing in recent games, with a healthy mix of calm defending, tenacious tackling and attempts to drive through the middle of the pitch. There was one spell in the middle of the first half where he looked the most threatening Town player. A good display. 8

Conor Chaplin

Chaplin worked hard behind Jackson, enjoying space to work between the lines during some of Ipswich’s better spells in the game. Didn’t see quite as much of the ball as Celina but still managed to give the MK defence some questions to answer. 7

Bersant Celina

After a quiet start to this game, Ipswich began to find Celina pockets of space from which to work, allowing him to pick up possession, turn and drive towards goal. His first thought was to look for Kayden Jackson’s run in behind, which did nearly threaten on a few occasions. Continued to have some good spells on the ball but couldn’t find a way through for his side. 7

Kayden Jackson has a chance saved by the keeper at MK Dons. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Kayden Jackson

A surprise starter, the striker lined up in the central role ahead of Celina and Chaplin and looked to play off the last shoulder, but wasn’t able to link up with the other Ipswich attackers on too many occasions in the opening period. Had one shot saved before the break and, in the second, began to test the home defence more and more, forcing a succession of corners. His running made space for Town’s attacking midfielders though and, while it may not have resulted in a goal threat on too many occasions, he certainly contributed to the team display. 7

Macauley Bonne (for Chaplin, 76)

The stage was set for the Ipswich boy to win it in front of the vast away following, following his late introduction, but sadly he couldn’t find the breakthrough. Headed wide soon after coming on and had a few moments where he couldn’t quite find the final ball for team-mates. 6

James Norwood (for Jackson, 76)

Entered the game alongside his fellow ‘Bash Brother’, Bonne, and played with a good level of aggression. Like Bonne, he could find the final ball and was guilty of giving away the late free-kick, from which Walton stopped Twine. 6

Sone Aluko (for Bakinson, 90)

On for the final few minutes of this game. He’ll be hoping for a start soon. n/a







