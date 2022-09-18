Wednesday boss Moore admits game against Ipswich was nearly abandoned

Match reaction

Sheffield Wednesday boss, Darren Moore admitted referee Peter Wright told both himself and Ipswich boss Kieran McKenna he would abandon the game if anymore missiles were thrown onto the Hillsborough pitch on Saturday.

Three times objects were thrown onto the pitch by home supporters. Twice missiles were thrown in the direction of a linesman and more came towards Ipswich goalkeeper Christian Walton after Dominic Iorfa's own goal put McKenna's side 2-0 up, before fans responded to appeals to stop.

Ipswich players are floored by the home sides equaliser at Sheffield Wednesday - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

"The referee told me and Kieran if another object was thrown on the pitch he was going to abandon the game for the safety of everybody on the pitch," revealed Moore.

"While we grow frustrated, we have got to all adhere to the rules. We know that objects being thrown onto the pitch is something that you don't do. It is something that we can all learn from.

"It would have been an absolute catastrophe for us as a football club being the home team. I'm glad no more objects came onto the pitch and I'm glad that the fans witnessed that fighting, never-say-die spirit."

As regards the game itself, Moore was happy to see his side battle back from 0-2 down to grab a point after Kayden Jackson and Iorfa's own goal put Ipswich in command.

"I am really pleased with the players and I said to them in there I'm really proud of them,” he said.

“They gave everything for the cause to get something out of the game.

"Even at the end going 2-2 with six (added) minutes to go, we thought the momentum was with us and we would fashion another chance and the winning goal.

Kayden Jackson celebrates his goal at Sheffield Wednesday - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

"To come back from 2-0 down in the manner we did after the two goals we conceded was good. We stuck to the game plan. I wanted to make a couple of subs at 2-0 down. We still made the changes and we knew Ipswich had put a lot into the game.

"We knew at the end of the game that spaces would appear. When George Byers scored from a set play, the roof game off at Hillsborough and it gave the players that bit more momentum and impetus. We kept on going."