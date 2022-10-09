'We pressed Ipswich... they didn't like it' - Adams on Town

Match reaction

Morecambe boss Derek Adams was proud of his side's showing in their 2-1 defeat to Ipswich Town - Credit: PA

Morecambe boss Derek Adams said he was proud of his players despite their defeat to high-flying Ipswich Town.

Adams' Shrimps pressed and pressured Town all over the pitch and went in to half-time 1-0 up, but the Blues battled back to claim a 2-1 win.

“We’re disappointed not to take anything from the game,” Adams said. “I thought it was an entertaining game, it was probably one of our best performances of the season.

“I think we took the game to Ipswich; we started on the front foot, and we got that goal, ahead from a set play, a great ball in and Kieran Phillips was able to put us one nil ahead.

“We looked very comfortable, we limited Ipswich to very few chances throughout the 90 minutes, they had openings, but they weren’t clear cut.

“All we’ve shown is we’ve got some really good players who will enable us to move in a positive direction.”

Adams added: “We pressed Ipswich all over the park, the second-best team in league at this moment in time, and they didn’t like it.

“We fed off that because we created openings from it.

“They then changed things about, we adapted to that, I thought they started the second half well, they got a foothold in the game, then they scored from a set play we shouldn’t have conceded.

“Over the 90 minutes, I’m proud of the players.

“I thought we put in a magnificent effort, the 11 and then the substitutes coming on helped us as well.

“I was just delighted with the players.”