Match reaction

'Last season we wouldn't have won that' - Town fans on Morecambe win

Mark Heath

Published: 1:09 PM October 9, 2022
Ipswich Town fans enjoying the game at Morecambe

Ipswich Town fans enjoying the game at Morecambe - Credit: Ross Halls

Ipswich Town battled back to claim a 2-1 win at bottom side Morecambe yesterday - here's what fans made of it...

The Blues made it nine points from nine in the week, but they were made to work for it by a struggling Shrimps side.

Town went in at the interval 1-0 down, but produced a stirring second half performance to leave with a 2-1 win courtesy of a George Edmundson strike and Lee Evans penalty.

Ross Halls spoke to fans before and after the game to get their thoughts - watch it here...

You can also watch what our football writers Stuart Watson and Mike Bacon made of the game here...

Morecambe vs Ipswich Town
