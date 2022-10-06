Morecambe need to be 'brutal, nasty and horrible' against Ipswich, says keeper

Morecambe goalkeeper Connor Ripley says his side need to be 'brutal, nasty and horrible' to get a result against Ipswich Town this weekend.

Last Saturday's 3-1 defeat at Lancashire rivals Accrington Stanley left the Shrimps bottom of the League One table with just one win, seven points and eight goals to their name after 11 games played.

Second-place Town, meanwhile, will arrive at the Mazuma Stadium on Saturday full of confidence following back-to-back home wins against Portsmouth (3-2) and Cambridge United (3-0).

“We’ve got Ipswich at home next and I was saying to the boys in there, dust yourselves off, it is done, it’s done, we can’t change the outcome, when Ipswich come to the Mazuma we have to be brutal.

“We have to be horrible to play against. People can take it however they want but I know what I’m going to do to win a game of football.

“It’s up to them now, it’s up to the boys out on the pitch to be as nasty and horrible to win a game.”

Ripley added: “Look where we are in the table. We need those players to roll their socks up now and be accounted for. Everyone in this team needs to be accounted for.

“I say we should’ve had a few more wins, we probably shouldn’t have lost as many (late goals having been conceded against Fleetwood, Bristol Rovers and Cambridge United). But we’re in this situation for a reason.

“I for one am up for the challenge and I believe the majority of people in there (the dressing room) are up for the challenge."