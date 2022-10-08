Matchday Live: Morecambe v Ipswich Town as it unfolds

Live

Ipswich Town take on Morecambe, at the Mazuma Stadium, in a League One clash this afternoon.

Kieran McKenna's men are looking to make it three wins in eight days following home victories against Portsmouth and Cambridge United.

Morecambe sit bottom of the table with just one win, seven points and eight goals to their name after 11 games.

Stay here for up to the minute team news, action and reaction.



