Matchday Live: Blues visit Shrimps for first time bidding for three points

Andy Warren

Published: 12:00 PM February 26, 2022
Ipswich Town take on Morecambe this afternoon

Ipswich Town are in League One action against Morecambe this afternoon - kick-off 3pm.

Kieran McKenna's Blues are bidding to get back to winning ways following Tuesday night's 0-0 draw with Cheltenham, as they visit the Mazuma Stadium for the first time.

Three points are needed as Town look to close the gap to the play-off places further, with victory and results elsewhere potentially combining to narrow the deficit to just a single point.

Town are also on the hunt for a new club record this afternoon, with a sixth-successive clean sheet on the agenda. 

Morecambe have a new manager in the hotseat, with Derek Adams returning to the club this week after Stephen Robinson left for St Mirren.

You can follow the game live with us right here.

Morecambe vs Ipswich Town
