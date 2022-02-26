How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 1-1 Morecambe draw

Player Ratings

Ipswich Town drew 1-1 with Morecambe this afternoon. Andy Warren hands out his player ratings.

Christian Walton

Was once again a first-half spectator during an opening 14 minutes when the Blues broke a club record of 548 minutes without conceding, before having little to do in the second period other than pick the ball out of his net as Aaron Wildig scored with an excellent header. Handled tough conditions well enough. 6

Janoi Donacien

Another solid defensive afternoon for Donacien, whose biggest influences came higher up the pitch with some clever balls to free Wes Burns down the right flank. Had a big chance late on as a flashed ball across the box saw him run onto the cross, eight yards out, with his chested effort bouncing clear. 7

Janoi Donacien gets ahead of his marker for a late chance at Morecambe. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Luke Woolfenden

Town defended well for almost all of this game, with Woolfenden the best performer of those at the back. Cole Stockton, Morecambe’s 21-goal top scorer, barely had a sniff. Woolfenden swept up well, defended smartly and used the ball confidently. 8

George Edmundson

Defended well for the majority of this game but needed to get himself out of trouble after he allowed Jonah Ayunga in, just before half-time. After the break, he couldn’t clear for the Morecambe goal after he was left exposed by Thompson’s under-hit clearance. 6

Wes Burns

The Welshman took his tally to 10 as he wriggled free to turn home inside the final five minutes, rescuing a point for his side. Had some decent moments on a heavy pitch, while not always being able to get past his man. 7

Wes Burns scores the late second half equaliser for Ipswich at Morecambe. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Dominic Thompson

The Brentford loanee couldn’t clear his lines for the Morecambe goal, before not managing to get back into the picture quickly enough to stop the cross which led to Wildig’s opener. Looked out on his feet in the final quarter of this game, while his set pieces were hit and miss. Wasn’t able to get forward and attack often enough. 4

Sam Morsy

The skipper had some good moments in this game, roaming the field to pick up possession and then drive towards goal. Had a shot clawed out of the top corner as he once again came close to opening his Ipswich account. Looked frustrated in the final minutes of the contest as his side’s earlier good work was reward to its fullest. 7

Tyreeq Bakinson

An up-and-down afternoon for the Bristol City loanee who, on average, probably enjoyed more ups than downs. Put in a few clever balls for strikers to run onto and popped off a succession of clever passes, while also seeing a few others go astray. Forced a low save from Carson, with a good shot from outside the penalty area. 7

Sone Aluko

Back into the team as the entire front three was changed once again and had some good moments in this game, particularly when he made time and space from himself to put a foot on the ball in the first half. Had one big sight of goal but couldn’t get a shot off inside the box, while two more were deflected away. Was replaced on 69 minutes. 7

James Norwood reaches for the ball at Morecambe. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

James Norwood

In for a start having not made the bench on Tuesday night, the striker missed the target with an early shot after he was picked out by Bakinson. It was a sign of things to come for his team on an afternoon where Norwood couldn’t truly get himself into the game before he was replaced. 4

Macauley Bonne

A thoroughly frustrating afternoon for the striker, who put two headers wide you would have expected him to score during his hot streak this season, while also seeing shots pushed away or blocked. You could see frustrating rising when he was booked, soon before being replaced. He’s scored one in 20 now. That seemed unthinkable in August, September and October. 4

Bersant Celina (for Aluko, 69)

On to try and find a way back into the game for his side and he looked the most likely man to do that, operating on the edge of the Morecambe penalty area and looking to create. He forced a save from Carson and had a deflected free-kick held. 7

Bersant Celina forces another save from the keeper at Morecambe. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Kayden Jackson (for Bonne, 69)

The striker came on to try and unpick the lock and had some good moments down the left side of the penalty area, where he was able to wriggle free and cause danger. 6

Conor Chaplin (for Norwood, 69)

Like his fellow substitutes, Chaplin looked to force the issue and make something happen for his side. It was too little, too late in the end. 6