Shrimps ready to scrap as Town aim to complete perfect week

WE GO AGAIN

Quickfire wins home wins against Portsmouth (3-2) and Cambridge United (3-0) have left Blues fans buzzing. It's been a great week... but it's not over yet.

Can Town make it three straight league wins? That's something they didn't happen last season, occurred just once the season before but has already been done once this campaign (MK Dons, Burton, Shrewsbury).

Momentum is a powerful thing. Ipswich, if they are going to be top-two contenders, need to ride the crest of waves as long as possible.

DIFFERENT SURROUNDINGS

Town have just played in front of home crowds numbering 28,434 and 26,414.

This afternoon, following a 280-mile trip to the Lancashire coast, they will take on Morecambe in very different surroundings.

Ipswich's travelling army of more than 1,000 fans are likely to represent around 20% of the crowd inside the modest Mazuma Stadium.

"Adrenaline, motivation and concentration has naturally been extremely high for the last two games," said Blues boss Kieran McKenna.

"We have to go there with the same levels of focus and commitment."

Ipswich Town skipper Sam Morsy fires is one booking away from a suspension.

'STATISTICALLY IMPORTANT'

"We’ve said really clearly to the players that every three points is equal," said McKenna.

"And actually, statiscally, what’s more probably important to your total is how you consistently perform against the teams in the bottom half."

For all the talk about Town's repeated inability to beat the division's better sides since dropping into League One, it shouldn't be overlooked that they slipped on several banana skins last season too.

The Blues' record against bottom half teams in 2021/22 read: W13 D7 L4. That's 46 points from a possible 72.

For context, last season's champions, Wigan, picked up 60 points (W19 D3 L2) from those same fixtures. Rotherham, who finished second, only fared slightly better against the bottom half teams than Town though (W15 D4 L5 Pts 49).

Macauley Bonne holds his head after heading wide from point blank range in last season's 1-1 draw at Morecambe.

LAST MEETING

Last season was the first time Ipswich and Morecambe were league equals. Both games ended in a draw.

Macauley Bonne stepped off the bench and scored a last-gasp leveller in an opening day 2-2 draw at Portman Road.

Bonne then missed a couple of gilt-edged chances in the February reverse fixture, Morecambe subsequently taking the lead through Aaron Wildig before Wes Burns rescued a point late on.

“There are a lot of different players in both teams so I don’t think that last meeting has too much bearing on this game," said McKenna. "But in general it’s an example that shows games like this are not easy."

Comparing fixtures on a like-for-like basis, Ipswich are already a staggering 23 points up on last season. There's undoubtedly a big chance to make that 25 points today.

Morecambe manager Derek Adams.

'TRAUMATIC TIME'

Morecambe boss Derek Adams admits this is a 'traumatic time' for the club.

Key quintet Greg Leigh, Toumani Diagouraga, Jonah Ayunga, Adam Phillips and Aaron Wildig all departed after the Shrimps avoided relegation on the final day of last season.

Star striker Cole Stockton remains after a summer long transfer saga, but has not committed to a new contract and dropped to the bench for last weekend's 3-1 defeat at Lancashire rivals Accrington Stanley.

Bond Group Investments, who also also own financially troubled Premiership rugby union side Worcester Warriors, put the club up for sale at the start of September.

The Shrimps currently sit bottom of the table with just one win, seven points and eight goals to their name after 11 games.

Summer signings Caleb Watts, Ashley Hunter and Max Melbourne are all injured. Jake Taylor, Liam Shaw and Courtney Duffus are also sidelined. Arthur Gnahoua is suspended. Jonathan Obika is away attending his father's funeral in Nigeria.

"There are so many issues," said Adams this week. "If I wrote a book the Morecambe fans would find it very interesting."

Morecambe goalkeeper Connor Ripley is fired up for the visit of Ipswich Town.

'HORRIBLE AND NASTY'

Wounded Morecambe keeper Connor Ripley has called upon his team-mates to be 'brutal, horrible and nasty' today.

Town defender George Edmundson, a former team-mate of Ripley's at Oldham, was aware of those comments when speaking to the press on Thursday.

In the recent past, Ipswich have crumbled in such physical tests. This season, however, they have already gone to Burton and Accrington and ground out results.

Will Kyle Edwards and/or Lee Evans start today having impressed off the bench in midweek?

WHO STARTS?

With Greg Leigh (leg fracture), Cameron Burgess (facial fractures), Panutche Camara (groin), Sone Aluko (knee) and Gassan Ahadme (foot fracture) all unavailable, McKenna is currently working with 17 outfield players. It means only one has to be left out of the matchday squad - and that's been teenage midfielder Cameron Humphreys.

Following last weekend's Portsmouth win, McKenna made two changes to this starting XI for the visit of Cambridge. Dominic Ball and Freddie Ladapo replaced Lee Evans and Tyreece John-Jules respectively. Will he freshen things up again?

"We don’t have a huge squad at the moment, so how we rotate, how everyone recovers and how everyone gives their all with the minutes they get is going to be important," he said.

Evans may well come back into the team for Ball following a rest. Ball was good on his full league debut, but Evans has been in top form this season.

Following his assist against Portsmouth and two goals against Cambridge, might Kyle Edwards get his first league start under McKenna? He'll do well to displace either Wes Burns or Marcus Harness.

Will it be Ladapo or John-Jules up top? Or might Kayden Jackson leapfrog them both? That's a hard prediction to make.

Whoever doesn't get the nod will know they are likely to have a vital role off the bench. Seven of Town's last 16 league goals have been netted by subs.

“The combined impact of starters and subs has been really pronounced over the last couple of games and we hope to continue with that mindset because it can be a big thing over the course of a season," said McKenna.