Morrell signs for Portsmouth, Town could look to Shinnie
- Credit: PA
Portsmouth have announced the signing of Luton Town midfielder Joe Morrell, hours after it was reported that Ipswich Town were looking to 'hijack the deal'.
Earlier today, Portsmouth News reported that Ipswich - having just pulled the plug on a deal for Pompey winger Michael Jacobs - would then look to beat the South Coast club to Morrell's signature.
However, Danny Cowley has got his man. The Welsh international drops down from the Championship for an undisclosed fee and has signed a three-year deal at Fratton Park.
“Joe will bring a really infectious energy and enthusiasm to our team," said Cowley.
“We first signed him on loan from Bristol City when we were at Lincoln and he transformed our team."
Ipswich's new-look squad is really starting to come together now following the additions of Louie Barry, Sone Aluko, Kyle Edwards and Hayden Coulson over the last four days.
Paul Cook still wants to strengthen at centre-back and in central midfield though.
It's understood that Derby County midfielder Graeme Shinnie is a player of interest.
The 30-year-old made 41 Championship starts last season as Wayne Rooney's men narrowly beat the drop.
The Scot, who previously played for Inverness and Aberdeen, is now in the final year of his contract at Pride Park.
He started on Saturday as the East Midlands club began their new campaign with a 1-1 home draw against Huddersfield.
Derby are currently operating under a transfer embargo and wage restrictions, and are limited to having '23 players of professional standing' after failing to submit audited accounts.