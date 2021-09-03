News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Morsy and Walton's Ipswich Town squad numbers revealed

Andy Warren

Published: 11:47 AM September 3, 2021    Updated: 11:55 AM September 3, 2021
Middlesbrough's Sam Morsy during the Sky Bet Championship match at the Madejski Stadium, Reading. Pi

Sam Morsy joined Ipswich Town on deadline day - Credit: PA

Ipswich Town have revealed Sam Morsy and Christian Walton’s squad numbers. 

The duo arrived in the final two days of a hectic transfer window which ultimately yielded 19 new arrivals as the Blues rebuilt their squad. 

Morsy, manager Paul Cook’s skipper at both Chesterfield and Wigan, has worn the No.5 shirt for the majority of his career and, with that already taken by George Edmundson, has opted to wear 55 during his first season at Portman Road. 

Walton will wear the No.28 jersey after arriving on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion, leaving No.13 vacant. 

Ipswich’s other deadline day arrival, Bersant Celina, will wear No.43. 

Ipswich Town squad numbers 2021/22

1 - Tomas Holy 

3 - Matt Penney

4 - Rekeem Harper

- George Edmundson

6 - Luke Woolfenden

7 - Wes Burns

- Lee Evans

- Joe Pigott

10 - James Norwood

11 - Scott Fraser 

12 - Louie Barry

13 - 

14 - Armando Dobra

15 - Corrie Ndaba

16 - Idris El Mizouni

17 - Ed Sheeran

18 - Macauley Bonne

19 - Kayden Jackson

20 - Jon Nolan

21 - Conor Chaplin 

22 - Toto Nsiala

23 - Sone Aluko

24 - Kane Vincent-Young

25 - Tom Carroll

26 - Cameron Burgess

27 - Hayden Coulson

28 - Christian Walton

29 - Kyle Edwards

30 - Cameron Humphreys

31 - Vaclav Hladky

33 - Bailey Clements

34 - Albie Armin

35 - Matt Ward

36 - Fraser Alexander

43 - Bersant Celina

44 - Janoi Donacien

55 - Sam Morsy

