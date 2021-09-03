Morsy and Walton's Ipswich Town squad numbers revealed
Ipswich Town have revealed Sam Morsy and Christian Walton’s squad numbers.
The duo arrived in the final two days of a hectic transfer window which ultimately yielded 19 new arrivals as the Blues rebuilt their squad.
Morsy, manager Paul Cook’s skipper at both Chesterfield and Wigan, has worn the No.5 shirt for the majority of his career and, with that already taken by George Edmundson, has opted to wear 55 during his first season at Portman Road.
Walton will wear the No.28 jersey after arriving on loan from Brighton & Hove Albion, leaving No.13 vacant.
Ipswich’s other deadline day arrival, Bersant Celina, will wear No.43.
Ipswich Town squad numbers 2021/22
1 - Tomas Holy
2 -
3 - Matt Penney
4 - Rekeem Harper
5 - George Edmundson
6 - Luke Woolfenden
7 - Wes Burns
8 - Lee Evans
9 - Joe Pigott
10 - James Norwood
11 - Scott Fraser
12 - Louie Barry
13 -
14 - Armando Dobra
15 - Corrie Ndaba
16 - Idris El Mizouni
17 - Ed Sheeran
18 - Macauley Bonne
19 - Kayden Jackson
20 - Jon Nolan
21 - Conor Chaplin
22 - Toto Nsiala
23 - Sone Aluko
24 - Kane Vincent-Young
25 - Tom Carroll
26 - Cameron Burgess
27 - Hayden Coulson
28 - Christian Walton
29 - Kyle Edwards
30 - Cameron Humphreys
31 - Vaclav Hladky
33 - Bailey Clements
34 - Albie Armin
35 - Matt Ward
36 - Fraser Alexander
43 - Bersant Celina
44 - Janoi Donacien
55 - Sam Morsy