Morsy misses out on Egypt squad with Plymouth clash set to go ahead

Sam Morsy has missed out on a place in the Egypt squad for their upcoming internationals, meaning Ipswich Town’s trip to Plymouth is set to go ahead as planned.

The Blues will be without Wes Burns and Greg Leigh for next Sunday’s game, following their Wales and Jamaica call-ups, but Morsy’s inclusion in the provisional Egypt squad had meant Ipswich faced the prospect of a third call-up, which would have given them the opportunity to postpone the game at Home Park.

But, after the Ipswich skipper missed out on the final squad for games against Niger and Liberia, it is now set to go-ahead as planned, with the game kicking off at 12.30pm and televised live by Sky Sports.

Morsy has seven Egypt caps to his name but hasn’t represented his country since 2018.

Discussing the absence of Burns and Leigh for the game against an Argyle side sitting third in the table, McKenna said recently: "They are two players who are involved in pretty much every game at the moment. Wes usually starts and plays an important role for the team, while Greg is having a massive impact coming off the bench and starting. It will be two losses, but it's really important for us that boys progress in their careers.

"The better the team does the better chance they have to develop. And the better they develop individually the better the team does. We're pleased and proud for the two of them.

"We knew we would potentially lose some players to internationals over the course of the year and we're prepared for that."

Plymouth will be without attacking midfielder Finn Azaz for their clash with Town, after the Aston Villa loanee’s call-up to the Republic of Ireland Under 21 squad.