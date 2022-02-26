'We have to start scoring' - Morsy on Town's Morecambe frustrations

Match reaction

Skipper Sam Morsy is encouraged by Ipswich Town’s performance levels but knows his side must be more clinical in front of goal.

Town were held to a 1-1 draw by Morecambe this afternoon in a game where Kieran McKenna’s men dominated possession and created a high volume of good chance without being able to take them.

It was a similar story on Tuesday night, when Town drew a blank in a 0-0 draw with Cheltenham, as McKenna’s men took just two points from matches they deserved to claim six from.

“On Tuesday the manager said we’d played the best half of the season and I think it was probably better than that today, to be fair,” Morsy said, after the draw at Morecambe.

Sam Moorsy plays a clever little pass at Morecambe. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

“We had great opportunities from shots and crosses. We had every sort of chance and the keeper’s (Trevor Carson) had the game of his life. He’ll be putting clips of that on social media, trying to get a move on the back of this game.

“There won’t be many teams across all of the leagues who have played better than we did today, in terms of chances created. Ultimately the most important thing is putting the ball in the net.

“They defended fairly well, so credit to them and especially the goalkeeper.

“It’s that little bit of individual class and the demand for players to take responsibility to win us the game. That’s what we’re looking for at the moment because, as a team, between both teams I think we’re fantastic. We need to start scoring goals.

“It’s tough. There’s save from JD (Donacien) and he’s made two top corner saves. Macca (Bonne) misses a few you’d want to score and Nors (James Norwood) has a chance before Macca had a follow-up. There were so many. Santi (Bersant Celina) has one bottom corner and there were a lot of good things.

“But it’s tough to take. We defended incredibly well and the lads at the back deserve praise and respect for what they’ve been doing, but they shouldn’t have scored today because they didn’t came into our penalty area too many times. They didn’t have a corner and only had two shots.

“But, of course, we have to take our chances.”

Reflecting further on the game, Morsy said: “If you had created the chances we’ve made today over three games then you would probably have been happy.

“The fact of the matter is, we didn’t get the win. We have to go again, improve and go on a really good run.

“Every time we don’t get three points we’re going to feel it. If we play like that, nine times out of 10 we’ll win. We have to keep playing.

“Putting the ball in the net is the hardest thing in football, but we had clear-cut opportunities.

“It doesn’t feel like a defeat because there was absolutely no way they could beat us today, with our chances and what we limited them to, but it definitely feels like points dropped.

“We’re not going to overact.”

The draw leaves Town five points off the play-off places with 11 games to go. But, despite the set-back, Morsy is hugely encouraged by the progress the club have made under McKenna.

“He’s trying to get it into us – we need to stick to the gameplan and keep doing what we’re doing,” the skipper said.

“We have ambitions to be a really strong football club and all the top teams keep doing what they’re doing. If plan A doesn’t work, they don’t just try something else and instead keep hammering it home and in the end it comes good.

“You can see how the manager’s got us playing. If you’re a neutral then you would probably say ‘this is a proper team’. But there is obviously plenty of areas to get better in and we’re still improving.

“You can see how much we’re improving all the time but we have to put wins together now, which I think we can.

“The start to the season is gone and there are enough games for us to win. We have to be more clinical.

“It’s still on. We have to put wins together, we know that, and we have to get scoring and find the last touch.

“If we can do that we’ll be a real force.”