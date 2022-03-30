News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Sport > Ipswich Town FC

Morsy tops poll to scoop award

Author Picture Icon

Mike Bacon

Published: 10:58 AM March 30, 2022
Bersant Celina congratulates Sam Morsy after he had scored Towns goal.

Sam Morsy, left, player of the month, alongside Bersant Celina. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Sam Morsy has been named as Ipswich Town's Greene King Player of the Month for March. 

Town's captain, who scored the Blues' first and last goal of the month away at Fleetwood and at home to Plymouth respectively, picked up 37.62% of the supporters' vote. 

Morsy also picked up an assist for Kayden Jackson's goal in the 2-0 victory over Lincoln at Portman Road.

Cameron Burgess' fine form since returning to the side in place of George Edmundson saw him finish in second place with 30.14% of the vote.

Bersant Celina (16.55%) narrowly edged Wes Burns (15.69%) to third place at the end of a month where Town have won three games and drawn two.

Football
Suffolk

Don't Miss

Jan Etherington with her dog Jagger on Walberswick beach Picture: SARAH LUCY BROWN

Holiday Destinations

'Heaven on earth' - Suffolk beach named one of the best in England

Timothy Bradford

Author Picture Icon
This town cottage in Southwold is on the market for £1 million

Suffolk Live News

Look inside £1million cottage in Southwold with bags of character

Timothy Bradford

Author Picture Icon
Land off Barking Road in Needham Market where plans have been lodged for 279 homes

Planning

Conservation group concerned new 279 homes plans will create 'new village'

Toby Lown

Author Picture Icon
TV presenter Sandi Toksvig will be visiting Ickworth House on More4 tomorrow night (March 27)

Suffolk Live News

Suffolk set to appear on new Sunday night TV show

Timothy Bradford

Author Picture Icon