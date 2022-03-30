Morsy tops poll to scoop award

Sam Morsy has been named as Ipswich Town's Greene King Player of the Month for March.

Town's captain, who scored the Blues' first and last goal of the month away at Fleetwood and at home to Plymouth respectively, picked up 37.62% of the supporters' vote.

Morsy also picked up an assist for Kayden Jackson's goal in the 2-0 victory over Lincoln at Portman Road.

Cameron Burgess' fine form since returning to the side in place of George Edmundson saw him finish in second place with 30.14% of the vote.

Bersant Celina (16.55%) narrowly edged Wes Burns (15.69%) to third place at the end of a month where Town have won three games and drawn two.