Eisa link, a new role for Clapham and Blues pipped to Rhodes - our most-read Town stories of the week

Published: 5:00 PM May 23, 2021

Peterborough striker Mo Eisa was the subject of our most-read Ipswich Town story this week - Credit: Archant

The season may be over, but there's been plenty of Ipswich Town news this week - here are our most-read Blues stories..

Top of the pops this week was Peterborough co-owner Darragh MacAnthony suggesting that Posh striker Mo Eisa would be a good signing for Town this summer.

READ: 'He would get 25 goals in a team like Ipswich' - Posh put Eisa up for sale

Next was a new role at a prestigious university for a former Town star...

READ: Former Town star Clapham gets head coaching role

Third on our most-read list was Friday's news that the Blues had been 'pipped' to the signature of former youth star Jordan Rhodes...

READ: Championship side beat Town to sign Rhodes

Next was our story revealing that Paul Cook has already lined up Town's pre-season plans...

READ: Pre-season friendly plans in place as Cook bids to produce fit squad who can 'run the race'

And finally in our top five this week was the news that Town player of the year James Wilson has found a new club...

READ: Town player-of-the-year Wilson 'the number one priority' as he joins League One club