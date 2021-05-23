Eisa link, a new role for Clapham and Blues pipped to Rhodes - our most-read Town stories of the week
- Credit: Archant
The season may be over, but there's been plenty of Ipswich Town news this week - here are our most-read Blues stories..
Top of the pops this week was Peterborough co-owner Darragh MacAnthony suggesting that Posh striker Mo Eisa would be a good signing for Town this summer.
READ: 'He would get 25 goals in a team like Ipswich' - Posh put Eisa up for sale
Next was a new role at a prestigious university for a former Town star...
READ: Former Town star Clapham gets head coaching role
Third on our most-read list was Friday's news that the Blues had been 'pipped' to the signature of former youth star Jordan Rhodes...
READ: Championship side beat Town to sign Rhodes
Next was our story revealing that Paul Cook has already lined up Town's pre-season plans...
READ: Pre-season friendly plans in place as Cook bids to produce fit squad who can 'run the race'
And finally in our top five this week was the news that Town player of the year James Wilson has found a new club...
READ: Town player-of-the-year Wilson 'the number one priority' as he joins League One club
Most Read
- 1 Revealed: Cheapest and most expensive places to buy homes in Suffolk
- 2 Double-winning striker reveals Town interest
- 3 Woodbridge home with views of River Deben up for sale for just under £2m
- 4 Four new cases of Covid Indian variant found in Suffolk
- 5 Exit Interview: Once again Lambert's January signings didn't make the difference
- 6 Obituary: Tributes paid to world renowned stunt man, record breaker and carriage driver John Parker
- 7 Testing capacity in Needham Market ramped up after cases of Indian variant
- 8 Go-ahead for former club and bowls green to become new homes
- 9 Is a heatwave about to hit Suffolk after a week of wind and rain?
- 10 Covid mobile testing site opens in Needham Market - but council urges people to book in advance