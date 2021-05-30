News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
This week's most-read Town stories - Defoe link, Sunderland trio eyed and Edwards contract latest

Mark Heath

Published: 6:00 AM May 30, 2021   
Rangers' striker Jermain Defoe was the subject of our most-read Ipswich Town story this week - Credit: PA

It's been a busy week of news at Ipswich Town - here are our most-read Blues stories...

Top of the list this week was Stuart Watson's story that Town had discussed a move for former England and Spurs striker Jermain Defoe, but decided he was out of their price range...

READ: Ipswich Town priced out of move for Jermain Defoe

Just behind that was another transfer tale - this time Andy Warren's exclusive linking the Blues to three players from fellow League One big boys Sunderland..

READ: Ipswich Town target Sunderland trio

Third was an update on Gwion Edwards' ongoing contract discussions..

READ: Gwion Edwards contract latest as Blues bid to keep Welsh winger

Fourth was another transfer tale, this time linking the Blues to a Sottish-based striker...

READ: Double-winning striker reveals Town interest

And finally on our top five this week was another striker link....

READ: Town boss Cook keen on Accrington striker

