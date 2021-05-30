This week's most-read Town stories - Defoe link, Sunderland trio eyed and Edwards contract latest
- Credit: PA
It's been a busy week of news at Ipswich Town - here are our most-read Blues stories...
Top of the list this week was Stuart Watson's story that Town had discussed a move for former England and Spurs striker Jermain Defoe, but decided he was out of their price range...
READ: Ipswich Town priced out of move for Jermain Defoe
Just behind that was another transfer tale - this time Andy Warren's exclusive linking the Blues to three players from fellow League One big boys Sunderland..
READ: Ipswich Town target Sunderland trio
Third was an update on Gwion Edwards' ongoing contract discussions..
READ: Gwion Edwards contract latest as Blues bid to keep Welsh winger
Fourth was another transfer tale, this time linking the Blues to a Sottish-based striker...
READ: Double-winning striker reveals Town interest
And finally on our top five this week was another striker link....
READ: Town boss Cook keen on Accrington striker
