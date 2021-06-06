News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Sport > Ipswich Town FC

Video

Here are our most-read stories from a huge week at Town

Author Picture Icon

Mark Heath

Published: 5:00 PM June 6, 2021    Updated: 6:49 PM June 6, 2021
Wes Burns and Mark Ashton

New signing Wes Burns and new CEO Mark Ashton both featured in our most-read Ipswich Town stories of the week - Credit: Ipswich Town

What a week it's been at Portman Road - a new CEO, new kit and new signings. Here are our most-read Ipswich Town stories of the past seven days...

Top of the pops this week was Town making their first summer signing...

READ: 'The long term goal is the Premier League' - Town sign exciting forward Burns

Next up was a look at former players that Paul Cook might like to bring to Town...

READ: Ex/current Wigan and Portsmouth players Cook could be reunited with

Which was timely, because third on the list was the signing of one of those players...

READ: 'There is only one aim...to get promoted' - Town sign Welsh international Evans

Down in fourth spot, showing just how busy the past week has been, was the launch of the new home kit!

READ: New Ipswich Town home kit sponsored by Ed Sheeran is revealed

And finally in our top five this week was the introduction of Town's new CEO Mark Ashton - a man with big plans...

READ: Mark Ashton's first press conference - Everything that Town's new CEO said

#



Most Read

  1. 1 Sainsbury's closed after man injured
  2. 2 WATCH drone footage of abnormal load driving over Orwell Bridge
  3. 3 Anger at developer's consultation over 950 new homes
  1. 4 Man arrested on Felixstowe seafront for allegedly possessing imitation weapon
  2. 5 Former Town skipper Chambers set to sign for new club with another ex-Blue likely to follow
  3. 6 Emergency services called after crash closes town road
  4. 7 'Those sort of players aren't going to last long' - Town legend Stewart on impact of fans' return
  5. 8 Mum who discovered talent for baking after quitting her job opens park cafe
  6. 9 Could you home some of these Australian zebra finch birds?
  7. 10 Ipswich Town fans have already bought 10,000 season tickets
Ipswich Town Transfer News
Football
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Over 100 dogs were reported abandoned in Suffolk since January 2020, including 10-wee-old Molly

Pets

Over 100 dogs reported abandoned in Suffolk since last year

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Billy the British springer spaniel, whose genitals swelled to the "size of a grapefruit" after he was bitten by an adder.

Pets

Springer spaniel's genitals swell to 'size of grapefruit' after adder bite

Sophie Barnett

Author Picture Icon
The farm fire in Little Wratting near Haverhill 

Suffolk Fire and Rescue Service | Video

12 engines called to 'large' barn fire on West Suffolk farm

Holly Hume

Author Picture Icon
Bury Street Stowmarket

Suffolk Live | Updated

Armed police called to reports of gunshots find clay pigeon shoot

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus