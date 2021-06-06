Here are our most-read stories from a huge week at Town

Video

Published: 5:00 PM June 6, 2021 Updated: 6:49 PM June 6, 2021

New signing Wes Burns and new CEO Mark Ashton both featured in our most-read Ipswich Town stories of the week - Credit: Ipswich Town

What a week it's been at Portman Road - a new CEO, new kit and new signings. Here are our most-read Ipswich Town stories of the past seven days...

Top of the pops this week was Town making their first summer signing...

READ: 'The long term goal is the Premier League' - Town sign exciting forward Burns

Next up was a look at former players that Paul Cook might like to bring to Town...

READ: Ex/current Wigan and Portsmouth players Cook could be reunited with

Which was timely, because third on the list was the signing of one of those players...

READ: 'There is only one aim...to get promoted' - Town sign Welsh international Evans

Down in fourth spot, showing just how busy the past week has been, was the launch of the new home kit!

READ: New Ipswich Town home kit sponsored by Ed Sheeran is revealed

And finally in our top five this week was the introduction of Town's new CEO Mark Ashton - a man with big plans...

READ: Mark Ashton's first press conference - Everything that Town's new CEO said

#







