Video
Here are our most-read stories from a huge week at Town
- Credit: Ipswich Town
What a week it's been at Portman Road - a new CEO, new kit and new signings. Here are our most-read Ipswich Town stories of the past seven days...
Top of the pops this week was Town making their first summer signing...
READ: 'The long term goal is the Premier League' - Town sign exciting forward Burns
Next up was a look at former players that Paul Cook might like to bring to Town...
READ: Ex/current Wigan and Portsmouth players Cook could be reunited with
Which was timely, because third on the list was the signing of one of those players...
READ: 'There is only one aim...to get promoted' - Town sign Welsh international Evans
Down in fourth spot, showing just how busy the past week has been, was the launch of the new home kit!
READ: New Ipswich Town home kit sponsored by Ed Sheeran is revealed
And finally in our top five this week was the introduction of Town's new CEO Mark Ashton - a man with big plans...
READ: Mark Ashton's first press conference - Everything that Town's new CEO said
Most Read
- 1 Sainsbury's closed after man injured
- 2 WATCH drone footage of abnormal load driving over Orwell Bridge
- 3 Anger at developer's consultation over 950 new homes
- 4 Man arrested on Felixstowe seafront for allegedly possessing imitation weapon
- 5 Former Town skipper Chambers set to sign for new club with another ex-Blue likely to follow
- 6 Emergency services called after crash closes town road
- 7 'Those sort of players aren't going to last long' - Town legend Stewart on impact of fans' return
- 8 Mum who discovered talent for baking after quitting her job opens park cafe
- 9 Could you home some of these Australian zebra finch birds?
- 10 Ipswich Town fans have already bought 10,000 season tickets