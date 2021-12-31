News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Sport > Ipswich Town FC

Our top 10 most-read Ipswich Town stories of 2021

Author Picture Icon

Mark Heath

Published: 12:01 PM December 31, 2021
Updated: 12:39 PM December 31, 2021
Ipswich Town have had three managers in 2021 - Paul Lambert (left), Paul Cook (right) and Kieran McKenna (centre).

It's been a crazy year at Ipswich Town - these are our most-read stories - Credit: Archant

It's the final day of a hectic 2021 - so let's take a look back at our most-read Ipswich Town stories of the past 12 months...

Top of the list, unsurprisingly, is the February day when news broke that Marcus Evans was on the verge of selling the club he'd owned for 13 years...

READ: US investors on verge of buying Ipswich Town and appointing Paul Cook as boss 

Runner-up is perhaps the most iconic phrase of the year - when Paul Cook carried through on his threat to become 'Demolition Man'. Our exclusive story broke in May...

READ: ‘Demolition Man’ Cook tells vast majority of Ipswich Town squad to find new clubs

The final place on the 2021 podium came three days earlier, when Cook told several players - including stalwarts Luke Chambers and Cole Skuse - that they could leave the club...

READ: Ipswich Town reveal full retained list as six first-teamers get extended stays and eight depart

Next up is Andy Warren's look at the possible candidates for the Town job on the night Cook was surprisingly sacked...

READ: The possible candidates as Ipswich Town search for new boss

Rounding out the top five from this year is the historic day on April 7 when Evans finally sold Ipswich Town...

READ: Ipswich Town takeover: Marcus Evans sells club to American investors for £40m

Sixth on our list is a look at the early betting favourites for the Ipswich Town job...no Kieran McKenna on there early doors!

READ: The early betting favourites for the Ipswich Town job

Most Read

  1. 1 Woman dies following medical emergency on A12
  2. 2 Mid Suffolk hits record high as Covid cases increase across county
  3. 3 Man arrested after alleged assault that left one person needing hospital treatment
  1. 4 One lane of A12 closed as emergency services attend incident
  2. 5 Three quarters of those with colds likely to have Covid, study finds
  3. 6 'A terrific disappointment': What next for now-derelict Shrubland Hall?
  4. 7 New parents 'so in love' with 'amazing' Christmas Day arrival Archie
  5. 8 Game off: Town v Lincoln postponed due to Covid
  6. 9 What does a faint red line on a lateral flow Covid test mean?
  7. 10 Ipswich Town 2021 Awards: Marking the highs and lows of a crazy year

Next up is Stuart Watson's summer transfer window epic...

READ: Summer transfer window 2021: Key ins and outs at every League One club

Eighth most-read is a popular sacking - the day Paul Lambert was finally handed his marching orders..

READ: Ipswich Town sack manager Paul Lambert

And next up is another manager sacking - this time a more surprising one...

READ: Paul Cook sacked by Ipswich Town

And finally in our top ten countdown is ex-Town star Darren Bent talking about Lambert's reign...

READ: 'He nearly ruined my club' - Bent on Lambert



Football
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

James Norwood fires home to give Town the lead.

Ipswich Town vs Wycombe Wanderers

Matchday Recap: Three points as Town beat Chairboys

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Incoming manager Kieran McKenna, (right) and assistant Martyn Pert look on.

Fulham coach Turnbull joins as 'head of analysis'

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Kyle Edwards pictured during the Papa johns trophy game against Arsenal U21's.

McKenna gives Covid and injury updates ahead of Wycombe clash

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Stacy Bird, owner of Birds Tackle fishing shop in Great Blakenham

Retail

Fishing tackle store defends face mask policy

Judy Rimmer

Author Picture Icon