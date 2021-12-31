Our top 10 most-read Ipswich Town stories of 2021
It's the final day of a hectic 2021 - so let's take a look back at our most-read Ipswich Town stories of the past 12 months...
Top of the list, unsurprisingly, is the February day when news broke that Marcus Evans was on the verge of selling the club he'd owned for 13 years...
READ: US investors on verge of buying Ipswich Town and appointing Paul Cook as boss
Runner-up is perhaps the most iconic phrase of the year - when Paul Cook carried through on his threat to become 'Demolition Man'. Our exclusive story broke in May...
READ: ‘Demolition Man’ Cook tells vast majority of Ipswich Town squad to find new clubs
The final place on the 2021 podium came three days earlier, when Cook told several players - including stalwarts Luke Chambers and Cole Skuse - that they could leave the club...
READ: Ipswich Town reveal full retained list as six first-teamers get extended stays and eight depart
Next up is Andy Warren's look at the possible candidates for the Town job on the night Cook was surprisingly sacked...
READ: The possible candidates as Ipswich Town search for new boss
Rounding out the top five from this year is the historic day on April 7 when Evans finally sold Ipswich Town...
READ: Ipswich Town takeover: Marcus Evans sells club to American investors for £40m
Sixth on our list is a look at the early betting favourites for the Ipswich Town job...no Kieran McKenna on there early doors!
READ: The early betting favourites for the Ipswich Town job
Next up is Stuart Watson's summer transfer window epic...
READ: Summer transfer window 2021: Key ins and outs at every League One club
Eighth most-read is a popular sacking - the day Paul Lambert was finally handed his marching orders..
READ: Ipswich Town sack manager Paul Lambert
And next up is another manager sacking - this time a more surprising one...
READ: Paul Cook sacked by Ipswich Town
And finally in our top ten countdown is ex-Town star Darren Bent talking about Lambert's reign...
READ: 'He nearly ruined my club' - Bent on Lambert