Striker targets and potential departures - our most-read Town stories this week
Published: 12:00 PM May 29, 2022
- Credit: PA
Here are our most-read Ipswich Town stories of the week - from striker targets to the Blues' 'true league standing'.....
- Top of the pops is Stuart Watson's look at 15 strikers who could potentially interest Town this summer.
- Next up is another Watson potential targets piece, this time looking at left-sided options.
- Third is Mark Heath's take on seven players who could be leaving Town this summer.
- Fourth is Andy Warren's round-up of former Town players who are looking for new clubs.
- And finally on our top five this week was news that Town's 'true league standing' is significantly higher than where they are currently.