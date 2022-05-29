News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Striker targets and potential departures - our most-read Town stories this week

Author Picture Icon

Mark Heath

Published: 12:00 PM May 29, 2022
West Bromwich Albion's Andy Carroll celebrates scoring their side's first goal of the game during th

Could Andy Carroll interest Ipswich Town this summer? He's on Stuart Watson's list of potential striker targets - Credit: PA

Here are our most-read Ipswich Town stories of the week - from striker targets to the Blues' 'true league standing'.....

- Top of the pops is Stuart Watson's look at 15 strikers who could potentially interest Town this summer.

- Next up is another Watson potential targets piece, this time looking at left-sided options.

- Third is Mark Heath's take on seven players who could be leaving Town this summer.

- Fourth is Andy Warren's round-up of former Town players who are looking for new clubs.

- And finally on our top five this week was news that Town's 'true league standing' is significantly higher than where they are currently.      

