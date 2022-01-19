Colchester sack Mullins as ex-Town defender takes interim charge of U's

Hayden Mullins has been sacked as manager of Colchester United, with former Ipswich Town defender Wayne Brown taking temporary charge.

Mullins departs the Essex club at a time when a side including a raft of former Blues sit 22nd in the League Two table, just one spot above the relegation places.

Luke Chambers, Cole Skuse, Freddie Sears and Alan Judge moved down the A12 in the summer to join a squad already including Tommy Smith, Dean Gerken, Tom Eastman and Frank Nouble.

Wayne Brown has taken temporary charge of Colchester - Credit: Picture: Steve Waller

Armando Dobra later joined on loan from Ipswich, while Emyr Huws took the number of former Town players to 10 when joining as a free agent on Saturday.

Mullins’ exit sees Brown, who came through Ipswich’s youth system and was part of the squad promoted to the top flight in 2000, take interim charge of the U’s again.

A statement from Colchester chairman Robbie Cowling reads: “Following the recent poor run of results, the difficult decision has been made to make a change and relieve Hayden Mullins and Alex Dyer of their respective roles at Colchester United.

“I want to make it clear that the responsibility for our current league position lies with everyone involved, both on and off the pitch, and I include myself in that. Everyone remaining must shoulder some of that responsibility individually and collectively.

“I’d like to thank Hayden for ensuring our survival last season, and thank both he and Alex for their hard work this season – and I wish them the best of luck in the future.

“Since I made this difficult decision on Tuesday night, I have asked Wayne Brown to take charge as the Interim Head Coach and he has agreed.

“I hope that you supporters will get fully behind Wayne and the squad for the packed schedule of matches in the immediate future.”

The U’s travel to Salford City on Saturday.