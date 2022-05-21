How many of Town's 38 League One signings can you name?

Quiz

Ipswich Town have signed 38 players since dropping into League One

What will this transfer window bring for Ipswich Town?

It will be Kieran McKenna's first summer transfer window as Blues boss, with the forward line, left side and central midfield all areas that will undoubtedly be recruited for.

Last summer, previous Blues boss Paul Cook brought 19 new players to Portman Road. The summer before that, Paul Lambert signed just three (all on the same day).





So as Town prepare for a fourth successive season of League One football, we thought we'd test your knowledge. How many of the 38 players signed since relegation in 2019 can you name in 10 minutes?