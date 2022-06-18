News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Sport > Ipswich Town FC

Quiz

Can you identify these 75 obscure Ipswich Town players?

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Watson

Published: 12:00 PM June 18, 2022
Former Ipswich Town player Bilel Mohsni is back in English football. Picture: ASHLEY PICKERING

This man made just five sub appearances for Ipswich Town... can you name him? - Credit: Ashley Pickering

It's the final weekend of the off-season... so we thought we'd give you an Ipswich Town quiz!

Turns out that our last offering - name every League One signing for the Blues - was a little easy for many of you.

So today, we've come up with something a little trickier.

You will be faced with a slideshow of 75 former Blues players from between 2000 and 2022. All of them made 10 starts or fewer for the club.  

How many can you identify in 10 minutes? Just follow this link to play. Good luck...


Football
Ipswich News

Don't Miss

The Magpie sign overhanging the A140 at Little Stonham was struck by a vehicle on Tuesday

Suffolk Live News

A140 closed as hot weather makes road unsafe

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon
The crash happened on the A14 at Woolpit in mid Suffolk

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Man, 39, dies after crashing car into lorry parked in layby on A14

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
The Swan at Worlingworth has been taken over by husband and wife Tom and Emma Royall PICTURE: CHARL

Pubs

Much-loved Suffolk pub to reopen after seven years

Tom Cann

Author Picture Icon
Ipswich Town fans have been given a glimpse of what the 2022/23 home shirt will look like ahead of release day.

Football

First glimpse of new kit... as release date revealed

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon