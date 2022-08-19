Ipswich defender Ndaba 'will fit in like a house' after making League One loan

News

Ipswich Town central defender Corrie Ndaba has joined Burton Albion on loan for the rest of the season.

The Irishman recently signed a new long-term deal with the Blues, but the arrival of Richard Keogh at Portman Road meant he was always set for a temporary exit.

Burton is his destination, with Ndaba now hoping to make the step up and play regular football at League One level, having spent last season with Salford in League Two.

Brewers boss, Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink, said:"He's a defender that fits the criteria - he will fit in like a house for us.

"He has a lot of good attributes and we're grateful to Ipswich for allowing us to have him on loan"

On signing, Ndaba said: "I'm delighted to be here, ready to go and I'm excited for the new challenge.

"The main thing is getting games and experience in this league. A few clubs were interested but when I spoke to the gaffer here, it just felt right.

"What he expects from a player and a person corresponds with me as a person - so as I say, I'm really excited for the challenge ahead."

Burton host Port Vale tomorrow, with Ndaba potentially making his Brewers debut at the Pirelli Stadium, where Ipswich were 1-0 winners on Tuesday evening.