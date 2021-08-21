Ndaba set to join Salford on loan

Published: 10:52 AM August 21, 2021

Ipswich Town defender Corrie Ndaba is set to join League Two club Salford City on loan, we understand.

The 21-year-old centre-back has made five senior appearances for the Blues, all in cups, including a start in the recent defeat to Newport County.

He was made available after the Blues brought in Cameron Burgess to compete with the soon-to-be fit George Edmundson, Luke Woolfenden and Toto Nsiala.

It will be the academy graduate's fourth loan spell away from following on from time at Hemel Hempstead, Chelmsford City and Ayr United.

The Dublin-born defender has previously been included in the Republic of Ireland U21 squad.

Salford finished eighth in League Two last season and, under experienced manager Gary Bowyer, are among the favourites for promotion this time around.

Ndaba is now in the final year of his Portman Road contract.