Ex-Celtic boss Lennon linked with Town job

Former Celtic boss Neil Lennon is a contender for the vacant manager's job at Ipswich Town, according to reports.
The Daily Record claim that Lennon, 50, is on the shortlist at Portman Road - and has sounded out friend and former team-mate Paul Lambert, who was sacked as Town boss in February, about the job.
Lennon, who enjoyed a glittering playing career at Celtic and Leicester City, had two spells as Celtic boss, sandwiched by 18 months at Bolton Wanderers and almost three years at Hibernian.
He left Celtic for the second time in February, with the Record claiming that he's excited to work with Town's new ownership group.
Speaking to Leicestershire Live earlier this month, Lennon - who's been working as a pundit - said he was ready to manage again.
"I'm enjoying the punditry and I've had a good break," he said.
"I've been hard at it - the management - for almost 10 years non-stop so it was nice to have a break.
"I'm starting to get the feeling, the itch, to get back in. It's just a question of waiting to see what opportunities may arise. I'm excited about the future.
"We won five trophies in my second spell at Celtic. I've got 10 trophies under my belt with European experience and promotion with Hibernian.
"I've still got plenty to offer off the back of what I've achieved already."