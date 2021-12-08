News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Ex-Celtic boss Lennon linked with Town job

Mark Heath

Published: 10:18 AM December 8, 2021
Celtic manager, Neil Lennon, under pressure after a poor run of results.

Former Celtic boss Neil Lennon is a contender to be the next Ipswich Town manager, according to reports - Credit: PA Wire/Press Association Images

Former Celtic boss Neil Lennon is a contender for the vacant manager's job at Ipswich Town, according to reports.

The Daily Record claim that Lennon, 50, is on the shortlist at Portman Road - and has sounded out friend and former team-mate Paul Lambert, who was sacked as Town boss in February, about the job.

Lennon, who enjoyed a glittering playing career at Celtic and Leicester City, had two spells as Celtic boss, sandwiched by 18 months at Bolton Wanderers and almost three years at Hibernian.

Paul Lambert and Neil Lennon were long-time team-mates at Celtic

Lennon is said to have sounded out friend and former Town boss Paul Lambert about the Blues - Credit: PA

He left Celtic for the second time in February, with the Record claiming that he's excited to work with Town's new ownership group.

Speaking to Leicestershire Live earlier this month, Lennon - who's been working as a pundit - said he was ready to manage again.

"I'm enjoying the punditry and I've had a good break," he said.

"I've been hard at it - the management - for almost 10 years non-stop so it was nice to have a break.

"I'm starting to get the feeling, the itch, to get back in. It's just a question of waiting to see what opportunities may arise. I'm excited about the future.

"We won five trophies in my second spell at Celtic. I've got 10 trophies under my belt with European experience and promotion with Hibernian.

"I've still got plenty to offer off the back of what I've achieved already."

Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon