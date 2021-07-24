News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Warnock on Town target Coulson's absence from Middlesbrough squad

Andy Warren

Published: 8:23 AM July 24, 2021   
Middlesbrough's Hayden Coulson celebrates their victory after the final whistle during the Sky Bet C

Middlesbrough's Hayden Coulson is an Ipswich Town transfer target - Credit: PA

Ipswich Town transfer target Hayden Coulson missed Middlesbrough's friendly win at Plymouth after 'feeling his thigh', Neil Warnock has said.

The left-sider, who is understood to be close to completing a loan move to Ipswich, has been with the Boro squad for their training camp in the South West, scoring twice in a 7-0 friendly victory over Tavistock earlier this week.

But he missed the 2-1 victory over Plymouth after picking up a knock.

“Coulson felt his thigh this morning in training and felt he couldn’t play,” he told Teesside Live.

“It’s a pity because he did well the other night (against Tavistock) I thought.

“That’s one of those things. We lose Coulson and (Marc) Bola so we’re a little bit short in that area at the minute.”

Former Ipswich target Matt Crooks scored Boro's opening goal at Home Park, a matter of hours after completing his move to the Riverside club.

The Blues had seen a succession of bids rejected by Rotherham, who had made it clear they preferred not to sell to a League One rival.

