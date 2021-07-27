A book featuring Ipswich Town memories on sale tonight at Colchester

Published: 5:00 AM July 27, 2021

On the road with the U's and Blues will be available at Colchester tonight. - Credit: Contributed

Town fans heading to Colchester United tonight will have the chance to pick up a copy of a new book featuring the Blues.

Carl Marston, who covered Town during the Roy Keane era, has pieced together his recollections of grounds and press boxes up and down the country he has visited during his long tenure as a football reporter for the EADT and Ipswich Star. Proceeds from the book are going to charity.

It's quite appropriate that the book should be unveiled this summer, with the two clubs enjoying closer links than ever with the recent moves of Luke Chambers, Cole Skuse, Freddie Sears and Alan Judge, from Portman Road to the Community Stadium.

Tonight the two teams meet in a pre-season friendly, 7.45pm kick-off.

Carl Marston, who covered Town during the Roy Keane era - Credit: Archant

The author, Bury St Edmunds-born Carl, joined the East Anglian Daily Times and Ipswich Star (then-Evening Star) newspapers as a sports writer in 1989, and has spent most of the intervening years travelling up and down the country, following the fortunes of both Town and the U's.

The book traces his escapades in press boxes up and down the land, 124 of them in all, topped off by a final chapter highlighting the best/worst grounds of players and managers themselves, including former Town stars such as Mick Mills, George Burley and Simon Milton.

The book is also sprinkled with photographs taken by Warren Page, who has likewise followed the fortunes of both Town and the U's on the road since the early 1990s. The duo have cherished, or perhaps endured, each other's company in the Archant pool car on hundreds and hundreds of long away trips over the last 30 years.

- The book is also available from Amazon. Alternatively, you can email carl.marston@archant.co.uk for further details.

Any proceeds from the book will be donated to the Teenage Cancer Trust. Donations to https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/carl-marston1