Midfielder El Mizouni signs new long-term deal with Blues

Ipswich Town midfielder Idris El Mizouni has signed a new long-term contract with the club.

The youngster, who signed his first professional deal with the club in 2019, was due to be out of contract at the end of the season but has now put pen-to-paper on a deal until the summer of 2024.

The club also has the option to extend the deal by a further 12 months.

"I’m delighted to have signed a new contract,” El Mizouni said.

“I want to thank my family, my agent and the club for supporting me and trusting me on this journey. I enjoyed calling my family to tell them it had all been sorted – my dad, mum, sister and brother are all very happy.

“This club means a lot to me because I’ve been here since the age of 16 and I know how big this club is and how far everyone here wants to go. This is a project that I want to be involved in.

“This year I feel like I am developing well and I’m enjoying being part of the first-team. I need to continue working hard but this season has started well and I want to kick on.

“On a personal note I want to play as many games as possible, and with the Club I want to help us achieve success this season.”

The 21-year-old has made 18 appearances during his Ipswich career, while also spending time on loan at Cambridge (twice) and Grimsby.

El Mizouni is suspended for the Blues' clash with Colchester in the Papa John's Trophy this evening.