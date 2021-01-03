News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
New date for Fleetwood clash revealed

Mark Heath

Mark Heath

Published: 2:06 PM January 3, 2021    Updated: 2:12 PM January 3, 2021
A general view inside of Highbury Stadium before the Sky Bet League One match at the Highbury Stadiu

Ipswich Town's trip to Fleetwood has been rescheduled for Tuesday, March 16 - Credit: PA

Ipswich Town's trip to Fleetwood, which was postponed by a coronavirus outbreak, has been rescheduled for March.

The Blues will now travel to Lancashire on Tuesday, March 16, for a 7.45pm kick-off against the Cod Army.

The match was originally due to be played on Saturday, then moved to Monday after Town's Covid-19 outbreak.

However, the game was eventually postponed last Thursday, after Fleetwood's own coronavirus issues.

Town will finally return to action at home to Swindon this Saturday, in a 5.30pm match set to be shown live on Sky.

They've not played since December 15 - a 2-1 home win over strugglers Burton - due to coronavirus.

