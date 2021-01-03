Video
New date for Fleetwood clash revealed
- Credit: PA
Ipswich Town's trip to Fleetwood, which was postponed by a coronavirus outbreak, has been rescheduled for March.
The Blues will now travel to Lancashire on Tuesday, March 16, for a 7.45pm kick-off against the Cod Army.
The match was originally due to be played on Saturday, then moved to Monday after Town's Covid-19 outbreak.
MORE: Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Blues linked to striker Evans
However, the game was eventually postponed last Thursday, after Fleetwood's own coronavirus issues.
Town will finally return to action at home to Swindon this Saturday, in a 5.30pm match set to be shown live on Sky.
They've not played since December 15 - a 2-1 home win over strugglers Burton - due to coronavirus.
MORE: Eight young Town players who could become stars in 2021
Most Read
- 1 Fears of new 'Beast from the East' as cold snap predicted
- 2 Covid infection rates nearly double in parts of Suffolk over Christmas period
- 3 Meet more of the babies born in 2020 in Suffolk
- 4 Restaurant revamp set to improve customer experience
- 5 Covid-19 rates still rising in Suffolk, with 2,100 cases in a week
- 6 New McDonald's branch proposed for retail park
- 7 Speeding motorists taking advantage of empty roads caught out by cameras
- 8 Staff from Ipswich Tesco self-isolating after contracting coronavirus
- 9 Buddhist retreat centre in Suffolk up for sale - could it become a hotel?
- 10 80 homes for Suffolk village approved 18 months after being due for refusal