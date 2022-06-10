More subs and 'mix and match' kits - key EFL rule changes agreed

Ipswich Town prepare to make a substitution last season. Starting next season, teams will be able to make five subs a game - Credit: Phill Heywood

EFL clubs agreed a couple of key rule changes at today's AGM which will come into force immediately - here's what they are..

Firstly, clubs will be allowed to play five substitutes in any given league game in 2022/23, from seven named on the bench.

That's a jump of two from the trio of replacements previously allowed.

Those subs must be made at a maximum of three opportunities during the match, with clubs able to make multiple changes at any given time.

Substitutes brought on at half-time won't count towards those three opportunities.

Secondly, home clubs will now be able to wear their away or third kit if a clash could occur that would make it difficult for people who are colour blind to differentiate between the kits worn by both teams.

MORE: Town transfer window analysis as summer window opens

That could also see clubs sport 'mix and match' kits to avoid any clashes.

The EFL will play a more active role in trying to predict potential clashes, thus allowing teams to plan in advance.

The changes come into force with immediate effect.