More subs and 'mix and match' kits - key EFL rule changes agreed
- Credit: Phill Heywood
EFL clubs agreed a couple of key rule changes at today's AGM which will come into force immediately - here's what they are..
Firstly, clubs will be allowed to play five substitutes in any given league game in 2022/23, from seven named on the bench.
That's a jump of two from the trio of replacements previously allowed.
Those subs must be made at a maximum of three opportunities during the match, with clubs able to make multiple changes at any given time.
Substitutes brought on at half-time won't count towards those three opportunities.
Secondly, home clubs will now be able to wear their away or third kit if a clash could occur that would make it difficult for people who are colour blind to differentiate between the kits worn by both teams.
That could also see clubs sport 'mix and match' kits to avoid any clashes.
The EFL will play a more active role in trying to predict potential clashes, thus allowing teams to plan in advance.
The changes come into force with immediate effect.