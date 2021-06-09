Young striker Morris signs new Town deal

Published: 6:45 PM June 9, 2021

Striker Ben Morris has signed a new contract with Ipswich Town.

The 21-year-old has missed much of the last three seasons after suffering two knee ligament injuries but is fit again and has been given the chance to get his career back on track with the Blues.

He has signed a new one-year deal, with the club holding the option to extend that for a further 12 months.

The Academy graduate made his first-team debut in August 2017 when he came on as a second-half substitute against Crystal Palace in the League Cup and provided an assist as the Blues fell to a 2-1 defeat at Selhurst Park.

Following a loan spell at Forest Green Rovers in the first half of the 2018/19 season, two cruciate ligament injuries put his progress on hold but now he’s ready to stake his claim for a place in Paul Cook’s squad for the campaign ahead.

“I've had a tough two years with the injuries so I'm really happy to have this opportunity," Morris said.

“I'm back from injury now and I'm ready to go in pre-season. My return date pretty much coincided with the end of last season, so I couldn't train with the lads but it gave me more time to prepare.

“It's a chance for me to prove myself again and I want to be involved and play games.

“I just want to play football, that's it."