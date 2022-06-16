News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Video

Watch: Our first reactions to new Ipswich Town kits

Mark Heath

Published: 9:36 AM June 16, 2022
Mark Heath and Andy Warren react to the new Ipswich Town home shirt at Portman Road

The new Ipswich Town kits have just been revealed - here's what we made of them when we first saw them.

Town's new strips, made by Umbro for the first time since the 1994/95 season under a new four-year deal, are a mix of modern and nostalgia, featuring bespoke elements and nods to classic kits of the past.

Mark Heath and Andy Warren were invited down to Portman Road for a sneak preview - and here's their first reaction, starting with the new home shirt...

And here's what they made of the new away shirt...

You can also watch Andy's chat with Town stars Luke Woolfenden and Wes Burns about the new kits here...

Plus Ross Halls and Town Women's captain Blue Wilson discuss the kits here..

Plus, there's a KOA kit launch podcast special right here...

Football
Ipswich News

