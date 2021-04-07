New Town chairman O'Leary says Premier League is the target

Published: 5:53 PM April 7, 2021

New Ipswich Town chairman Mike O’Leary says the club is aiming to 'knock on the door of the Premier League pretty quickly'.

The former West Brom CEO and Oxford United director, 68, is part of Gamechanger 20 Ltd , the group which has today taken control of the club from long-term owner Marcus Evans.

Alongside American trio Brett Johnson, Berke Bakay and Mark Detmer, he will 'oversee and manage the business'.

“Ipswich Town has a fantastic heritage," said O'Leary, speaking to the club website.

"It’s a fabulous club and I can remember from my early youth the success they had.

“They had two of the greatest managers football has seen (Sir Alf Ramsey and Sir Bobby Robson) and it’s crazy that a club of this size is in League One.

“We are here to help the club climb the football pyramid. Promotion to the Championship as soon as possible is the immediate aim. It’s possible this season but if it takes another year or so, so be it.

“Then if you are in the Championship, you take stock and see what is needed to give you a chance to get into the Premier League and they are the goals that we will set.

“A club of this statute - if not in the Premier League - should be knocking on the door of the Premier League pretty quickly and clearly that is what we aim to achieve.”