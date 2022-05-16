Burns signs new deal after stunning debut season at Town

Breaking

Wes Burns has signed a new deal with Ipswich Town - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Wes Burns has been rewarded for his stunning debut season with Ipswich Town with a new-and-improved contract.

The Welshman has now extended his deal until the summer of 2025, with the club again holding the option for a 12-month extension.

Burns ended his first Town season as the club's top scorer on 13 goals, while also sweeping the board at the end-of-season awards and being named in the League One team-of-the-season.

Wes Burns has signed a new deal with Ipswich Town - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

"I'm delighted to have committed my future to the club," Burns said in a club interview.

"I believe the club is only going one way, and I want to be a part of that.

"Once the season had finished it was very much about getting a new contract sorted, which I am really pleased is now done.

"A lot of people have played a part in my development this season and I am loving my football here. I love being a part of this dressing room and I am already excited about next season because I want to achieve things with the club."

Burns' initial deal, following his move from Fleetwood last summer, was due to expire in 2024 but he has now extended his stay further. Burns joins George Edmundson as the club's longest-contracted players, with both locked up until at least the summer of 2025.

Town manager Kieran McKenna added: "We're thrilled that Wes has signed a new deal with the club.

Wes Burns has signed a new deal with Ipswich Town - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

"He's had a really strong season and has proved to be a constant weapon for us. Since arriving at the club he has shown fantastic attitude and application, and I know he is eager to achieve things next year.

"It's vital that we secure the services of our strong players ahead of what will be a competitive division in League One next season."

IPSWICH TOWN CONTRACTS

*Known 12-month extension option.

2022

Jackson, Simpson*, Chirewa*

2023

Vincent-Young*, Donacien*, Ndaba* (on loan at Salford), Penney*, Dobra*, Baggott*.

2024

Walton*, Hladky, Woolfenden*, Burgess*, Edwards*, Morsy, Evans, Harper*, El Mizouni*, Chaplin, Pigott.

2025

Edmundson, Burns