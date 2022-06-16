News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Opinion

Here's what Town fans are saying about the new kits

Author Picture Icon

Mark Heath

Published: 12:11 PM June 16, 2022
Luke Woolfenden models Ipswich Town's new home shirt

Luke Woolfenden models Ipswich Town's new home shirt - Credit: Ross Halls

Ipswich Town revealed their new home and away kits for next season earlier today - here's what fans are saying about them...

The Blues will wear Umbro kits next season, with the home shirt boasting a bespoke graphic based on the Cobbold Stand, while the red and black away shirt features contrasting pinstripe styles.

Both have nods to iconic Umbro shirts from Town's past, with a modern, fresh feel.

Here's what fans are saying about the new kits on social media...

