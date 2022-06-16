Here's what Town fans are saying about the new kits

Opinion

Ipswich Town revealed their new home and away kits for next season earlier today - here's what fans are saying about them...

The Blues will wear Umbro kits next season, with the home shirt boasting a bespoke graphic based on the Cobbold Stand, while the red and black away shirt features contrasting pinstripe styles.

Both have nods to iconic Umbro shirts from Town's past, with a modern, fresh feel.

Here's what fans are saying about the new kits on social media...

Very smart. Best I’ve seen in a long long time. Take my money now #itfc — Daniel oriley (@oriley_daniel) June 16, 2022

Great to see shirts that are not just templates and are original for Town. Love the look of both #itfc — Simon Bartlett (@SimonBartlett18) June 16, 2022

Absolutely delighted with both shirts but as a passionate campaigner for the return of the red and black striped version I am especially pleased with that one. A superb effort from Town and Umbro 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻 — Simon English Ⓥ (@SimonEnglish10) June 16, 2022

Modern with a splash of retro but most importantly it’s unique to Ipswich Town! — Ashley Bell (@Ashley_Bell182) June 16, 2022

Probably my favourites for years and years — Hallam Moore (@Hallam_Moore) June 16, 2022

OK l guess. Bit fussy for my liking though. But lm old school so fair enough. Very happy that we’ve sort of retained the deep Royal Blue. I hated those insipid TXU Energy shirts. — @LowieBlue (@lowieblue) June 16, 2022

Perfect mixture of retro and present! Both kits are beautiful, id be lying if I said I wasn’t gonna purchase both — kierondebenham (@Kieron_Debenham) June 16, 2022

Not a fan of the home. It's a degradation to the Adidas kits. Away looks good. #itfc — Matt Temple (@mtemple80) June 16, 2022

Really like both of them. The away shirt though is a real thing of beauty. — Mike King (@Kingyblue) June 16, 2022

Outstanding. High praise to @UmbroUK for a prefect blend of retro & contemporary on both kits. — Ross Wishart (@RossWishart) June 16, 2022

Absolutely knocked it out the park with both home and away kits. So refreshing to see something bespoke and unique created which mixes both our rich history and something modern at the same time. — Dan Long (@Danboy360) June 16, 2022

The home shirt looks good - away one - me being fussy - don’t like the sleeves ( looks like a Bournemouth top) — Francis Mills (@FJmills78) June 16, 2022

That home bespoke kit is something else 🔥 — James (@janthonydean) June 16, 2022

Both outstanding shirts and lots of detail in them. Hats off to Umbro and the Ipswich team involved — Brunby Utd (@clabby154) June 16, 2022

Away kit - Awesome

Home kit - Awful — Verso (@JamieVersey) June 16, 2022

Two words, WOW — Jamie Hirons (@JamieHirons96) June 16, 2022

A lot of fuss about nothing special — David King 🤘 (@d6sixx6) June 16, 2022

Love them, best shirt we have in ages — Chris Cordy-Allen (@Cordy011) June 16, 2022

Love the home shirt and the pattern action makes it a memorable edition. The away kit may be bespoke by nature but the design feels like a template, that doesn't make it a bad shirt, just not one that feels as special. — Adam Wade (@theadamwade) June 16, 2022

Such genuine joy. Literally shaking with excitement! 🥲 — Andrew Woodfield 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🚜🧔🏻 (@AJWoody_3) June 16, 2022

Beautiful. Will look even better covered in Champagne and confetti at the end of the season. — Benjamin Dack (@BacktoDack) June 16, 2022

Brings back so many memories of watching dozzell, kiwomya, Milton et al just need the Craig Forrest top in short sleeve for us fans in Australia. — Nathan Hall (@NathanHall83) June 16, 2022

@mark__heath well they have to be the best two kits in a long time, certainly give last seasons a run for its money, this will be a big seller I think. — James Whittingham (@jamesw1987) June 16, 2022

Away shirt good, sleeves maybe a bit weird?

Home shirt terrible — Richy Wes 🕷🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇫🇷🇪🇺💙🤍 (@RichyWes) June 16, 2022

There’s only one word for that, magic kits — Ben Chaplin (@Sir_Chappers) June 16, 2022

Not keen on the away unfortunately, think it should be simpler, the stripe detailing is a bit fussy and the sleeve cuffs are awful.

The home is nice enough and good to see them get the correct shade of blue. — Lee (@73renny) June 16, 2022

Bang average home kit, not for me but the away kit is immense!

Need to get this 👍 — tom clarkson (@clarksontom) June 16, 2022