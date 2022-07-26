'I like to get forward' - new Town signing Davis wants to attack

Interview

New Ipswich Town signing Leif Davis says he can't wait to get running at League One defences.

The 22-year-old left back signed a three-year deal at Portman Road last night, arriving from Premier League Leeds United for a seven-figure fee which could end up being a record amount paid for a defender in the third tier.

And Davis, who's made 16 senior appearances for Leeds and recent loan club AFC Bournemouth, says fans can expect marauding displays from him.

Leif Davis has joined Ipswich Town in a £1m+ deal from Leeds United. - Credit: Richard Calver/Matchday Images

"I can bring a lot here, with my game," he explained. I want to show everyone what I can do on the pitch, why I should be playing at the top level with the club.

"Coming here will be perfect for me."

He continued: "I'm a very attacking full-back. I like to get forward, and I like to do the dirty work as well, the defending - but I just love getting up the pitch and helping the team."

Davis has just returned from a pre-season tour of Australia with Leeds - having played only last Friday - but said Town boss Kieran McKenna sold him on the club before the trip.

"Before I went to Australia I spoke to the manager, and he had high expectations as well, which is good," Davis said.

"I was really happy when I spoke to him - the things that he had planned for me if I came here, and the things that he's planning to do this year with the club. It was a no-brainer really.

"It was a great experience being out in Australia with Leeds, but the last few days was more focused on getting back here and getting ready to get started at Ipswich."

Leif Davis could make his competitive debut for Town on Saturday - Credit: PA

Davis could well make his debut for the Blues in front of a huge crowd at Portman Road this Saturday, as the League One season kicks off with the visit of Bolton Wanderers.

And he said that he'll give his all for the Blue Army.

"I'm delighted to be here, I think this was the best step in my career at this time," he explained.

"Coming in, play games, help the team get back up the ladder and keep on striving to get back up the leagues.

"The most important thing for me is to get the games in, help the team and do everything I can - I will always give my all when I'm on the pitch.

"The main thing is to meet the fans - 20 odd thousand every week is just incredible, and I can't wait to meet everyone."



