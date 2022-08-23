News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Watch: Our first reactions to Town's new all-black third kit

Mark Heath

Published: 2:17 PM August 23, 2022
Updated: 3:35 PM August 23, 2022
Mark Heath and Andy Warren get their first look at the new Ipswich Town third kit

Mark Heath and Andy Warren get their first look at the new Ipswich Town third kit - Credit: Ross Halls

Ipswich Town's new all-black third kit has been revealed - here are our first reactions to it....

The Ed Sheeran-designed blackout kit features a greyed out badge, sponsor logo and Umbro badge, plus a pattern linked to the artwork on the Suffolk superstar's latest Equals album on the sleeves.

The shorts are all black too, and again feature a pattern linked to Sheeran's album artwork. You can pre-order it here.

Here's what Mark Heath and noted kit enthusiast Andy Warren made of it when they first saw it...

You can also watch striker Freddie Ladapo offer his thoughts on the kit here...

