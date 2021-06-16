News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Former Town assistant Taylor back in football

Author Picture Icon

Andy Warren

Published: 9:36 AM June 16, 2021   
Former Ipswich Town assistant manager Stuart Taylor is back in football at Ross County

Former Ipswich Town assistant manager Stuart Taylor is back in football at Ross County. Pictured l-r - manager Malky Mackay, assistant manager Don Cowie, Taylor and analyst Enda Barron - Credit: Ross County

Former Ipswich Town assistant manager Stuart Taylor is back in football.

Taylor, Paul Lambert's assistant at Portman Road, departed the Suffolk club in March when Lambert was sacked but has now been named first-team coach at Scottish top flight club Ross County.

The former midfielder will be working under manager Malky Mackay, the former Norwich defender who has previously managed the likes of Scotland and Cardiff City.

“Stuart is someone I have known for a number of years in football and brings vast experience of coaching at all levels of the game,” Mackay said.

“He will be a fabulous addition to our coaching team at Ross County and I know our players will benefit from his advice and guidance. I’m excited to have Stuart on board with us for this next chapter.”

Taylor played for Ross County between 2004 and 2006.

Also exiting following Lambert's departure were goalkeeping coach Jimmy Walker and first-team coach Matt Gill, with the latter understood to be close to a return to work ahead of the new season.

Football
Ipswich News

