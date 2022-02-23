Ipswich fans can catch up with Town games on ITV in new EFL deal

Video

Ipswich fans can catch up with Town on ITV from next season in a new TV deal with the EFL - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Ipswich fans will be able to watch highlights of Town games on a different TV channel from next season.

ITV will show highlights of the Sky Bet Championship, Sky Bet League One, Sky Bet League Two, Carabao Cup and the Papa John’s Trophy from the 2022/23 season after the broadcaster entered into a two-season partnership with the EFL.

Currently the EFL highlights are shown on Quest.

A comprehensive round-up of all the day’s action from across the EFL will be screened in the primetime slot on Saturday at 9pm on ITV4, with a repeat being shown on ITV's main channel later in the evening.

And for those who want to catch up on all the highlights on Sunday mornings, viewers will be able to watch again on ITV.

Highlights of midweek fixtures, where a full round has taken place, will also be broadcast on ITV and ITV Hub, covering Sky Bet EFL matches.

ITV will also present extensive coverage of Sky Bet Play-Off semi-finals and finals as well as a highlights programme for each of the Rounds of the Carabao Cup

Each show will feature every goal from every EFL fixture plus detailed analysis from a panel of expert pundits.

ITV will also present extensive coverage of Sky Bet Play-Off semi-finals and finals as well as a highlights programme for each of the rounds of the Carabao Cup and the two-legged semi-finals and final.

A one-hour programme of highlights from the Papa John’s Trophy Final will be shown on ITV4 on the day of the final.

Each highlights programme will be available in full, on a catch-up basis on ITV Hub during the period of 30 days following its first transmission.