Ipswich Town not in talks to sign Owen Dale

Published: 11:54 AM June 27, 2021

Ipswich Town have not entered into any negotiations to try and sign Crewe winger Owen Dale, we understand.

The Sun on Sunday has this morning reported that the Blues are 'keen' on the 22-year-old, but that a £1m asking price has made him 'too expensive' for suitors.

Fellow League One clubs Wycombe and Portsmouth are also said to be interested in the right-sided player, who scored 12 times last season, with Preston, Blackburn and Sunderland having all previously been linked.

The Blues do need reinforcements for the attacking wide positions following the departures of Gwion Edwards, Alan Judge, Freddie Sears, Jack Lankester, Keanan Bennetts and Luke Thomas.

And boss Paul Cook was in attendance when Dale scored twice as Crewe drew 2-2 at Charlton in late April.

However, we understand Dale is just one player on a long list of potential targets as chief executive Mark Ashton continues his drive to level-up the squad ahead of the big kick-off on August 7.

Sources in the game have told the EADT and Ipswich Star that clubs and agents are overplaying Ipswich's financial clout and interest in certain players to try and drive up prices in a depressed transfer market.

The Blues may be backed by an ambitious and well-funded new US-based ownership group in Gamechanger 20 Ltd, but rules still restrict them to spending a maximum of 60% of turnover on wages.

Mark Detmer has made it clear that 'it's not just about capital, it’s about culture', with fellow co-owner Berke Bakay saying money will be spent in 'a smart, intelligent, not wasteful manner'.

It's now understood that the fee paid for West Brom midfielder Rekeem Harper is actually less than the £500k initially reported and that limited add-ons mean the fee is highly unlikely to climb much higher than that.

Macauley Bonne became the club's fourth summer signing yesterday, the striker joining on a season-long loan from QPR.

Aaron Drinan is set to sign for Leyton Orient this week and will become the 20th senior player to depart since the end of last season.

Ashton yesterday revealed that the club is 'moving forward with one or two other additions'.