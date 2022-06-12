Hurst linked with former Town player after Grimsby promotion

Former Ipswich Town boss Paul Hurst has been linked with a move for an ex-Ipswich player following Grimsby’s promotion back to the EFL.

Hurst and assistant Chris Doig led the Mariners back to League Two at the first time of asking, after beating Solihull in last weekend’s National League play-off final at London Stadium.

And, now back in the EFL, they have been linked with a move for former Ipswich midfielder Jon Nolan.

Jon Nolan's career has been hit by injuries

Hurst knows Nolan well, having had him at Blundell Park in 2016 before then taking him to Shrewsbury a year later.

Then, in 2018, he signed the midfielder for Ipswich in a £2million double deal also involving Toto Nsiala. The fee for Nolan made up the bulk of that deal.

He’s a free agent now, though, having left Bristol Rovers after making just one substitute appearance under Joey Barton, having joined the Gas in February after his Ipswich deal was terminated.

Injury has severely hampered Nolan’s career in recent years, with the 30-year-old not making an Ipswich appearance in over a year before his ultimate release.