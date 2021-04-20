News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Matchday Live: Search for a goal continues as Town head to Sixfields

Andy Warren

Published: 5:00 PM April 20, 2021   
Paul Cook's Ipswich Town take on Northampton Town this evening

Paul Cook's Ipswich Town take on Northampton Town this evening - Credit: Pagepix

Ipswich Town are in League One action against Northampton Town this evening (kick-off 7pm). You can follow the action live with us right here.

Following Saturday's 0-0 draw at Charlton, the Blues sit four points off the League One play-off places with games remaining. 

The first of those comes at Sixfields tonight, where Paul Cook's men take on a Cobblers side battling for their lives at the bottom of the table.

Tonight's result will go a long way to deciding where both sides will finish this season.

You can follow all the build-up, action and reaction with us right here.

