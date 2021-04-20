Ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 3-0 defeat to Northampton

Published: 9:36 PM April 20, 2021 Updated: 10:26 PM April 20, 2021

Ipswich Town were beaten 3-0 by Northampton Town this evening. Andy Warren hands out his player ratings.

Tomas Holy

Made a great save to deny Ryan Watson but picked the ball out of his net twice in the first-half, while having an erratic game with his feet for the majority of the 90 minutes. The last point there was punctuated by the goalkeeper’s error in the final minutes, as he presented it straight to Ryan Watson for the third goal. 4

Kane Vincent-Young

Some flashes of the player we know can get on the ball deep and drive forward, with a couple of decent forays resulting in blocked crosses, but should have scored when having more than half the goal to pass Kayden Jackson’s into. He ended up hitting it straight back at the goalkeeper and, from that point, the game was definitely up for the Blues. 5

Luke Woolfenden

The academy product had some good moments in this game, with his manager praising him on a number of occasions in the first half, but he was part of a defence who conceded far too easily from corners and was the closest man to Holy for his late error. It looked as if the goalkeeper wanted his defender to deal with the ball before it reached him. 3

Mark McGuinness

The Arsenal loanee was given another go in this game and, while having some moments where he won balls well, had others where he was positioned poorly and made bad decisions. He was loose in possession at times, too. He cleared one off the line from Jospeh Mills to keep the score down. 3

Stephen Ward

Made a brilliant block on Caleb Chukwuemeka early on and had some moments going forward in the first half, when he linked up well with Gwion Edwards, without finding the desired final ball. But those attacking moments dried up in the second period. 3

Flynn Downes

For the second game in a row, the combative midfielder wasn’t able to fully exert himself on this game. He played with a greater intensity than the majority of his team-mates but couldn’t get on top of things. 4

Andre Dozzell

The midfielder was far too passive in this game, often moving the ball too slowly and not being the driving force Paul Cook wants from his central midfielders. He’s under contract but still needs to show his manager he can be part of his thinking. 3

Gwion Edwards

Just like in the loss at Wimbledon a week ago, the Welshman was Town’s best player. He ran with the ball well, attacked the box and rattled the post with a long-range effort early on. It wasn’t enough, though. 6

Keanan Bennetts

Another frustrating night for the young loanee who, while looking like he could potentially make something happen when he gets on the ball, simply doesn’t influence the game anywhere near enough. His positional sense is poor and constantly needs correction from the sidelines. 3

Freddie Sears

The former West Ham man was deployed centrally, off Jackson, and created a couple of openings and won a couple of corners, without pressing the Northampton defence enough. He rattled the bar with a backward header which had the Northampton goalkeeper worried, in what was his best effort before he was replaced. 3

Kayden Jackson

The striker barely had a kick for long spells of this game, partly down to his own positioning, which saw him drift offside and become unavailable for the pass, and partly because his team-mates were never able to thread him beyond Northampton defenders. His contract expires in a few weeks and surely has plenty to prove to Cook if he is to be offered a new one. 3

Armando Dobra (for Bennetts, 57)

Had some bright moments during his time on the pitch, earning dome good praise from his manager. With Bennetts again failing to impress, surely it’s time for the youngster to start? 5

Aaron Drinan (for Jackson, 67)

Some hustle, some bustle and a decent touch or two. But no route to goal for the Irishman. 4

Oli Hawkins (for Sears, 67)

Headed over soon after coming on, but that’s as good as it got. 4