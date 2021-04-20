News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Sport > Ipswich Town FC

Ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 3-0 defeat to Northampton

Author Picture Icon

Andy Warren

Published: 9:36 PM April 20, 2021    Updated: 10:26 PM April 20, 2021
Flynn Downes is disappointed at Northampton Town

Flynn Downes is disappointed at Northampton Town - Credit: Pagepix

Ipswich Town were beaten 3-0 by Northampton Town this evening. Andy Warren hands out his player ratings.

Tomas Holy 

Made a great save to deny Ryan Watson but picked the ball out of his net twice in the first-half, while having an erratic game with his feet for the majority of the 90 minutes. The last point there was punctuated by the goalkeeper’s error in the final minutes, as he presented it straight to Ryan Watson for the third goal.

Kane Vincent-Young 

Some flashes of the player we know can get on the ball deep and drive forward, with a couple of decent forays resulting in blocked crosses, but should have scored when having more than half the goal to pass Kayden Jackson’s into. He ended up hitting it straight back at the goalkeeper and, from that point, the game was definitely up for the Blues.

Kane Vincent-Young is disappointed to have a second half chance saved against Northampton Town

Kane Vincent-Young is disappointed to have a second half chance saved against Northampton Town - Credit: Pagepix

Luke Woolfenden 

The academy product had some good moments in this game, with his manager praising him on a number of occasions in the first half, but he was part of a defence who conceded far too easily from corners and was the closest man to Holy for his late error. It looked as if the goalkeeper wanted his defender to deal with the ball before it reached him. 3 

Most Read

  1. 1 Man left with serious burns after fire at Hadleigh petrol station
  2. 2 Retailer to pay £60K after multiple food hygiene breaches in Sudbury store
  3. 3 Community thanked for helping seriously burned man at Hadleigh petrol station
  1. 4 Matchday Recap: Town beaten yet again as Blues flop at Northampton
  2. 5 Commuter faces full trains on line from East Anglia to London
  3. 6 New survey reveals Suffolk's property hotspots
  4. 7 Photos of suspected stolen dogs released in bid to find owners
  5. 8 George Burley: Ipswich fans' dreams would have been shattered by a European Super League
  6. 9 Rose-tinted reaction to Duke's death was so out of proportion 
  7. 10 DHL driver apologises after 'dangerous' driving in Ipswich rat-run

Mark McGuinness 

The Arsenal loanee was given another go in this game and, while having some moments where he won balls well, had others where he was positioned poorly and made bad decisions. He was loose in possession at times, too. He cleared one off the line from Jospeh Mills to keep the score down.

Stephen Ward 

Made a brilliant block on Caleb Chukwuemeka early on and had some moments going forward in the first half, when he linked up well with Gwion Edwards, without finding the desired final ball. But those attacking moments dried up in the second period. 3

Flynn Downes 

For the second game in a row, the combative midfielder wasn’t able to fully exert himself on this game. He played with a greater intensity than the majority of his team-mates but couldn’t get on top of things.

Flynn Downes is disappointed at Northampton Town

Flynn Downes is disappointed at Northampton Town - Credit: Pagepix

Andre Dozzell 

The midfielder was far too passive in this game, often moving the ball too slowly and not being the driving force Paul Cook wants from his central midfielders. He’s under contract but still needs to show his manager he can be part of his thinking.

Gwion Edwards 

Just like in the loss at Wimbledon a week ago, the Welshman was Town’s best player. He ran with the ball well, attacked the box and rattled the post with a long-range effort early on. It wasn’t enough, though. 6 

Keanan Bennetts 

Another frustrating night for the young loanee who, while looking like he could potentially make something happen when he gets on the ball, simply doesn’t influence the game anywhere near enough. His positional sense is poor and constantly needs correction from the sidelines.

Keanan Bennetts on the ball during the first half against Northampton Town

Keanan Bennetts on the ball during the first half against Northampton Town - Credit: Pagepix

Freddie Sears 

The former West Ham man was deployed centrally, off Jackson, and created a couple of openings and won a couple of corners, without pressing the Northampton defence enough. He rattled the bar with a backward header which had the Northampton goalkeeper worried, in what was his best effort before he was replaced.

Kayden Jackson 

The striker barely had a kick for long spells of this game, partly down to his own positioning, which saw him drift offside and become unavailable for the pass, and partly because his team-mates were never able to thread him beyond Northampton defenders. His contract expires in a few weeks and surely has plenty to prove to Cook if he is to be offered a new one.

Kayden Jackson is left waiting for a cross to arrive as a defender intercepts the ball against North

Kayden Jackson is left waiting for a cross to arrive as a defender intercepts the ball against Northampton Town - Credit: Pagepix

Armando Dobra (for Bennetts, 57) 

Had some bright moments during his time on the pitch, earning dome good praise from his manager. With Bennetts again failing to impress, surely it’s time for the youngster to start? 

Aaron Drinan (for Jackson, 67) 

Some hustle, some bustle and a decent touch or two. But no route to goal for the Irishman.

Oli Hawkins (for Sears, 67) 

Headed over soon after coming on, but that’s as good as it got. 4 

Football
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Police patrolled the waterfront on Saturday afternoon. Picture: Sarah Lucy Brown

Isaacs call police after quayside drinkers cause chaos outside bar

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
St Peters Street was still quiet. Ipswich highstreet was swarming with people as the shops, hairdres

Coronavirus

The 20 places in Suffolk that recorded the most coronavirus cases this week

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
Town manager Paul Lambert reminding then referee to keep an eye on his watch in the final moments of

Football | Video

'I left the club in a more than decent place' - Lambert opens up on...

Mark Heath

Author Picture Icon
Emergency services have attended accidents this morning on the A14 at Stowmarket and A1071 near Hadl

Driver arrested after 12-year-old boy 'seriously injured' in crash

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus