Meet Town's opposition, Northampton: 'Keeping Up Appearances', and the head-to-head - in more ways than one!
Ipswich Town are on the road again tonight, as they travel to Northampton Town in a League One fixture. MIKE BACON takes a look at the Cobblers.
HERE WE GO AGAIN
Not for the first time in recent weeks, the Blues come up against a team scrapping for their lives.
Northampton are currently sitting in the final League One relegation spot and although they have won two of their last six fixtures, the likes of Wigan and AFC Wimbledon have won their last three on the bounce and have jumped above the Cobblers.
So, for Town it's another fight against a team who are desperate for the points - and up to now Paul Cook's side have come up short in putting teams like that to bed.
The Cobblers and Town have both recorded seven points from their last six games. In the live table, Town are ninth - four points off the play-offs, Northampton are 21st.
GAFFER'S FRUSTRATION
It's not just Paul Cook at Town who cuts a frustrated figure these days.
Northampton's interim manager, Jon Brady, is not just having to cope with a lengthening injury list, but also watching his team make mistakes that is costing them points.
After their last game - at Peterborough on Friday night - where they lost 1-3, Brady said this.
"We're making silly errors in simple situations and that's the biggest frustration. You can set a team up brilliantly but if you continue to make errors like we have done in simple moments and give teams goals, especially when we've worked so hard, it's very soul-destroying."
Brady took over the interim manager's job back in February when Keith Curle was sacked. And he is set to stay in charge until the end of the season.
THE LAST TIME
For a 0-0 draw the last time these two sides met, it made sensational headlines!
Because back in February at Portman Road when these two sides last met, referee Darren Drysdale locked heads with Ipswich midfielder Alan Judge in an extraordinary exchange.
The official moved his head towards the Irishman late in the game and then briefly appeared to square up to him, before being ushered away by Northampton's Lloyd Jones.
Judge, who had protested after being penalised for simulation, was then shown a yellow card. It certainly got people talking at the time and masked what was a dull affair that Northampton really should have won.
To compound a disappointing result for Paul Lambert's side, Flynn Downes was sent off for violent conduct in an ugly end to the match.
SEASON TICKET FREEZE... AGAIN!
Northampton announced that they will freeze season ticket prices for a 10th successive year for the 2021/22 campaign.
The discount period will run until June 26, with current season ticket holders' seats also reserved until this date. There can't be many clubs that have frozen season tickets for so many seasons on the spin.
UNWANTED RECORD
The Cobblers are the only League One side left who haven't netted at least 40 goals this season. They've scored just 35 in their 42 games - next lowest is Bristol Rovers, even they have now reached the 40-goal mark.
DID YOU KNOW?
Northampton was the location for the BBC sitcom 'Keeping Up Appearances' from 1990 until 1995