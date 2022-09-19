North Stander: I know this sounds ridiculous, but...

Columnist

Like many Town fans, I felt a mix of emotions after our draw at Hillsborough.

My immediate reaction was annoyance, feeling that we’d lost a golden opportunity to grab a huge victory at the expense of one of our promotion rivals.

While I still feel that way, I also agree with those who are saying that we would have taken a draw before kick-off against Wednesday. Most League One teams would be delighted to be leaving Sheffield with a point.

Kayden Jackson is dumped onto the pitch-side track by Dominic Iorfa at Sheffield Wednesday - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

We’re still top, we’re still unbeaten, we’re still being praised by just about every opposition manager. This time, our promotion push looks very much like the real thing.

The loss of two points at Wednesday was annoying. Of course it was. There’s no doubt we should have seen out the game. The suspiciously offside-looking late equaliser makes it even more galling.

But, let’s be honest. We’re going to have bad moments, bad spells, even bad games. It happens to every team. We’re not going to sail serenely through the whole season without having the odd rocky spell.

The important thing, as I’m sure Kieran McKenna will tell his players, is to learn from the bad moments. What went wrong in the last 20 minutes on Saturday? Was it a collective thing, or down to individuals not doing their jobs?

McKenna, the ultimate analytical manager, will be poring over the final stages of the game, will come to his own conclusions, and will no doubt share his views with the players.

Of course, the result on Saturday does, inevitably, reopen the conversation about our record against the top sides in this division. Ever since we tumbled into League One, we’ve struggled to get results against the bigger teams, and failing to beat Wednesday inevitably restarts that discussion. I’ve already seen the term “flat track bullies.” Slightly unfair.

Kayden Jackson celebrates his goal at Sheffield Wednesday - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

We now have two opportunities to prove the doubters wrong with games against other promotion rivals - away at Plymouth next Sunday and then hosting Portsmouth the following Saturday.

Both games are huge six-pointers against teams who have very strong promotion credentials. The Plymouth game, of course, is an opportunity to improve our frankly appalling record when playing live on TV. I might watch from behind the sofa.

The biggest issue for me remains up front. I know that sounds ridiculous, given the fact that we’ve scored two goals a game in the league. Most of those have come from our number 10s, or the midfield duo of Sam Morsy and Lee Evans.

The scoreline at Sheffield Wednesday - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Can we carry on like that, without a goalscoring striker? Cast your mind back a few days to our absolutely brilliant performance against Bristol Rovers last Tuesday evening.

We were sensational, playing silky football which is light years ahead of the usual rubbish you get in this division. Rovers had no answers. We should have been three or four ahead approaching half-time.

But, actually, the difference was only one goal, and either side of the interval, we had a wobble. A long shot from the visitors hit the woodwork, and Christian Walton had to make a couple of smart saves.

Town fans at Sheffield Wednesday - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

All was fine in the end, but it could have been different. Our lack of ruthlessness in front of goal could have ended with us dropping points, which would have been ridiculous, given the vast gulf in quality between the sides. Better teams than Rovers might have punished us.

So, I’ve changed my mind. I think we do need a goal scorer up front. We can’t rely on goals coming from elsewhere. Do we have that player on the books? I worry about Freddie Ladapo. Nine league games in and still no goal.

Is Gassan Ahadme worth trying? Or can Tyreece John-Jules play as an orthodox striker? We need to find the answer, because if we don’t I fear it will bite us on the backside at some point during this long campaign.

A word for Cameron Burgess. Like all Town fans, I’m gutted for him. He was playing the best football of his career and the back three were looking rock-solid. So unlucky to get a serious injury.

So we move on. Two huge games next up. Four points against Plymouth and Portsmouth would do nicely. As well as the Papa John's Trophy against Arsenal U21s tomorrow night, of course.