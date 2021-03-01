North Stander: 'Now it needs a clear sense of direction, which is shared with its loyal supporters'

Opinion

Published: 11:00 AM March 1, 2021

Manager on his way, Paul Lambert walks off on Saturday with Teddy Bishop - Credit: Steve Waller www.stephenwa

﻿What a week!

Life might not always be a bed of roses for Ipswich Town fans - but it’s certainly never dull!

The manager’s gone, a takeover is imminent, ending the misery of the Marcus Evans era, and suddenly the team is playing good football with the play-offs looking within reach. Who would have thought it?

How Ipswich Town's game with Doncaster was promoted on iFollow this weekend - Credit: iFollow

Rumours about an American consortium buying the club have been swirling around for a few weeks, and Paul Lambert’s departure last night makes it look more likely than ever..

The original report, in The Athletic, carried a huge amount of detail, making it highly credible. Ipswich Town’s response also spoke volumes. Although it said Marcus Evans wasn’t actively looking to sell the club, most tellingly it didn’t deny the speculation.

EVANS on sacking of Lambert....

So, it looks as though within a few weeks our club will have new owners. Understandably, the response from Ipswich supporters has been overwhelmingly enthusiastic. Hardly surprising after the grim times we’ve suffered in recent years.

What will the new owners do? Well, the entire club needs a reboot, in my humble opinion. Paul Lambert has said everything is wrong and, for once, I agree with him.

Ipswich players celebrate with Alan Judge after he had scored Towns first goal in the 2-1 victory over Doncaster Rovers. - Credit: Steve Waller www.stephenwa

Ipswich Town needs new energy, new impetus, new ideas, a new ethos. It needs a clear sense of direction, which is shared with its loyal supporters, so we can all be involved and play our part.

Of course we need to see the team climb the leagues. The new owners must be targeting an eventual return to the Premier League, because it’s the only way they will see a return on what will have to be a sizeable investment.

But it’s about more than that. It’s about bringing back the connection with the fans, restoring our sense of pride in the club.

Could this be the scene in August at Portman Road? - Credit: Picture: Steve Waller

We desperately need to feel that our support - and financial contribution - are valued.

American businesses are famed for the quality of their customer care, so let’s hope the new owners are quick to instil that ethos at Portman Road. It certainly needs it!

TOWN and Lambert depart

It’s ironic that, just as news of the takeover is breaking, the team suddenly starts playing a whole lot better. After waiting an eternity to beat a top six side, we do it twice in just a few days.

Alan Judge scores from a first half are kick to give Town a 1-0 lead. - Credit: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

What’s caused the upturn in form? There are those who would suggest that the players have found something extra because they know the new owners are watching from across the Atlantic. Stranger things have happened.

Or perhaps it’s because Lambert, too late to save his job, found a formation and a style which actually suits the players.

We’ve abandoned the pointless, powder puff, possession-based football and we’re going from front to back quickly.

James Norwood scores Towns second to take them 2-0 up. - Credit: Steve Waller www.stephenwa

Up front, glory be, we have two strikers! Yes, after stubbornly sticking with his theory that we couldn’t play with two up top, Lambert finally saw sense, and we look so much more threatening.

The return of James Norwood has also been important. He is without doubt the best goal scorer at the club. Let’s hope he days fit for the play-off challenge.

Town's good recent form all came too late for Lambert - Credit: Steve Waller www.stephenwa

All this came too late for Lambert, of course. He left the club last night and very few Town fans will be sorry to see him go

Let’s not beat about the bush - Lambert didn’t deserve to keep his job. He was here for two and a half years, and consistently failed to deliver.

TOWN fans reaction to win over Doncaster

His gallows humour after the Doncaster game was quite endearing. He knew he was a gonna. His quip about finding Paul Cook in his office was very funny - and also likely to come true!

So, we await further developments. As I said at the start of this piece, these are exciting times.

Luke Chambers battles to get his head to the ball. - Credit: Steve Waller www.stephenwa

Imagine the scene...it’s a sunny, warm August day, the first game of the 2021-22 season.

Portman Road is buzzing as fans are allowed into the stadium once again. Ipswich Town has new owners, a new manager, a new-look team.

We, the long-suffering supporters, have something precious - new hope for the future, and a restored pride in our beloved football club. I believe it will happen.