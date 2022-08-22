North Stander: Have we found our 20-goal striker? Maybe

Opinion

Town fans out in force again at Shrewsbury Town. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

﻿It’s all going rather well!

Top of the table, four wins in a row, goals flying in, clean sheets, dominant performances. It’s fair to say we’re off to an absolute flyer.

Yes, I know...early days, we’ve been here before, no trophies are won in August, and most of the teams we’ve played are likely to finish in the bottom half when May comes around. So absolutely no-one is getting carried away.

Tyreece John-Jules celebrates his first half goal at Shrewsbury. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

But I have a feeling this time it will be different. Yes, of course there will be bad days, but I don’t think we’re going to tumble down the table as soon as the colder, darker days arrive.

This team has more about it - something that feels more permanent. I know we’ve only played five games, but there’s already evidence that we’re winning matches which last season we would have let slip.

Shrewsbury is the classic example. Last time round, towards the end of last season, we similarly dominated the game, didn’t get the second goal, had a man stupidly sent off and ended up conceding a totally undeserved late equaliser.

This time, we kept our foot on the gas, got the crucial second goal, then added a third and ended up comfortable winners. We’re seeing that word a lot this season. Comfortable? It’s not normally in a Town fan’s vocabulary!

It was so encouraging to see Kieran McKenna talk about the players’ mindset at half-time. They knew one goal wasn’t enough. They were determined not to just try to sit on the narrow lead - dangerous strategy - but press on and put the game to bed. Which is precisely what happened.

Kayden Jackson celebrates his goal during the second half at Shrewsbury Town. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

McKenna talks positively about the team spirit, the sense of togetherness, purpose and unity among the squad. That is obvious on the pitch. It is a really powerful force.

I’ve mentioned the new five subs rule before, and how it is such an advantage to us with our very strong squad.

I think it’s high time that attitudes towards subs changed. In international rugby, the players coming from the bench are regarded as “finishers” - with the important job of getting the team over the line. We should start thinking of our subs in the same way. I’m sure McKenna already does.

Sam Morsy shooting in the build up to the Kayden Jackson goal during the second half at Shrewsbury Town. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

The manager made five changes for the Shrewsbury game, despite the midweek win. But, unlike during Paul Lambert’s era, there is always logic to McKenna’s changes, based on a great deal of deep thinking and analysis.

The most eye-catching change on Saturday was the start given to Tyreece John-Jules, which of course paid huge dividends when the on-loan striker scored a lovely goal and put in an excellent all-round performance. Is he our 20-goal striker? Maybe.

For me, the most encouraging part of the performance was that we scored goals created on the left side. Leif Davis played big roles in our second and third goals.

As we all know, we were so lopsided as an attacking force last season - lethal down the right with Wes Burns and Janoi Donacien combining so often, but absolutely impotent down the left.

It made us so predictable for opposition defences and, therefore, easier to snuff out.

This season, we’ve added a threat down the left, with Davis and Marcus Harness. I believe both will have big roles to play this season. And we’ve won twice without Burns being on the pitch. Again, I din’t think that would have happened last season.

Town fans enjoy the scoreline at Shrewsbury - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

McKenna isn’t afraid to make big decisions, either. Leaving out George Edmundson was quite a call. But, again, it worked with yet another clean sheet, and this time we weren’t so reliant on Christian Walton.

So, happy days. I’ve been writing this column for quite a few years, and I’ve longed for the opportunity to be more positive about our football club. It has been a long, dark and sometimes seemingly never-ending tunnel.

But now, hopefully, we have finally arrived at a much better, brighter place.

Barnsley are next at a no doubt packed and rocking Portman Road on Saturday. Our visitors from a Yorkshire haven’t exactly got off to a flyer. Three more points, surely?