North Stander: 'New five sub rule has played right into our hands'

Columnist

﻿Winning at home and drawing away has always been viewed as the perfect formula for success.

Two points a game, so 92 points in our league, and you’re pretty much guaranteed promotion.

I wonder whether Ipswich are going to do it differently this season? It’s certainly shaping up that way. Four wins from our first four away games, less impressive statistics at Portman Road.

It’s always seemed to me that we are likely to be a better away team. The onus really is on home sides to try to take the initiative and attack, which gives opportunities to our array of creative talent.

Meanwhile, at Portman Road, we all know what happens very regularly. Visiting teams sit deep, waste time, feign injury, and generally try to disrupt the flow of the game. We have often struggled to overcome that kind of negativity.

I don’t particularly blame visiting teams for doing that. They are well aware of the perils of trying to play attractive football against us. It will be very interesting to see if Kieran McKenna and his coaching team find the answers. They’ve certainly risen to every challenge so far.

Freddie Ladapo on the ball after coming on as a sub at Accrington Stanley. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Saturday’s win at Accrington was another example of how to perfectly manage an away game. Deal with the home side’s initial bluster, then take control, and put it to bed with two late goals.

I’ve said before I believe this will be the season of the substitute for us. The new five sub rule has played right into our hands. Look at our bench - those players would walk into just about every other League One side.

They can literally change the game when introduced midway through the second half, as happened at Accrington. Conor Chaplin in particular made a match-winning impact, scoring a spectacular first and being the main instigator of the second, even if he doesn’t end up being credited with it.

Town fans out in the great wide open at Accrington Stanley. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Glory be, we scored from another corner! Last season, our lack of goals from set-pieces was such a weakness and it’s great to see some more inventiveness is paying dividends.

We still need more goals from our centre-halves. Yes, I know that happened in midweek when we thrashed Northampton in the Mickey Mouse Cup, but I’m talking about goals in league games, when it really matters.

Speaking of centre-halves, it’s interesting to see Cameron Burgess getting more game time this season. McKenna obviously views him as the man for the job for bruising, physical encounters. There will be plenty of them!

Before his serious injury, it would have been unthinkable for George Edmundson to be left out. But since he’s come back, he hasn’t hit the levels we saw from him previously. Hopefully he can get back there.

I still think Richard Keogh will have a part to play at some point this season. A wise old head will be very useful when the big games are coming thick and fast.

Overall, our squad looks ridiculously strong for this level, especially with the addition of the two new arrivals late on transfer deadline day. McKenna has quality choices in every position, and very good players won’t be making the match-day squad of 18.

Mark Ashton greets the players as they leave the pitch after the win at Accrington Stanley. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Competition for places had to be a positive and it does appear that we have built a really good team spirit. I don’t see any sulking from the players who are left out.

Of course, the doom-mongers are seizing on the fact that we haven’t played any of the other top sides yet. True. But that will change very quickly - next Saturday, in fact, when Cambridge come to Portman Road. That will be a proper test.

There are also those who point out that our strikers haven’t been scoring. True enough, but does it matter when our Number 10s have been in such potent goalscoring form, especially Chaplin and Marcus Harness?

Surely it doesn’t matter where the goals come from, so long as someone scores them!

Town fans celebrate taking the lead at Accrington Stanley. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Plus, we’ve added Gassan Ahadme to our goalscoring ranks in the last few days.

Overall, an absolutely brilliant start. We really couldn’t have asked for - or expected - better. Yes, I know we’ve been here before early on in the season, but this time I really do believe it’s the real thing. In McKenna we trust.