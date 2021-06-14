Ipswich Town face fight to keep young midfielder Gibbs with rivals Norwich among interested clubs

Published: 10:11 AM June 14, 2021 Updated: 10:24 AM June 14, 2021

Ipswich Town face a fight to keep academy youngster Liam Gibbs this summer amid interest from a string of clubs, including rivals Norwich City, we understand.

The teenager is out of contract but has been offered a new deal by the Blues at the end of a season which saw him make his senior league debut and play a central role in Town Under 18s’ run to the semi-finals of the FA Youth Cup.

Gibbs, 18, is highly regarded at Portman Road but has been the subject of regular interest over the last 18 months, following his Town debut in the EFL Trophy at Colchester in November 2019.

The Bury St Edmunds youngster made a further three appearances last season, including a good display in a League One start in the home loss to Charlton Athletic.

Teams in the top two divisions of English football, including Manchester United, are understood to have shown interest, as have local rivals Norwich City.

Should Gibbs opt against signing a contract and depart, the Blues would only be due to compensation fee for the youngster.

It’s not the first time Norwich have shown interest in young Ipswich players in recent years, with Andre Dozzell a serious target for the Canaries in the summer of 2019.

Dozzell appears to be nearing the end of his Ipswich career, with a move to Championship side QPR edging ever closer.

The same applies to midfielder Rakeem Harper’s expected move to Town, with the West Bromwich Albion player on the verge of completing the transfer and signing a long-term deal.