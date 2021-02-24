Town duo named in League One team of the week

Video

Published: 1:07 PM February 24, 2021

Myles Kenlock and James Norwood, seen here celebrating last night's win at Hull City, have both been named in the League One team of the week - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

In-form Ipswich Town duo James Norwood and Myles Kenlock have both been named in the League One team of the week.

Left back Kenlock and striker Norwood both stood out in Saturday's 0-0 home draw with red-hot Oxford, before shining again in last night's 1-0 win at third-placed Hull City.

Norwood scored the only goal of the game after 15 minutes, latching on to a tremendous crossfield pass from Kenlock, and impressed throughout the match with his work-rate and all-round play.

Kenlock, meanwhile, has come in from the cold at Town to make the left back position his own in recent weeks.

The duo will hope to both start again when sixth-placed Doncaster Rovers visit Portman Road on Saturday.